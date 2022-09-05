Delhi introduces Student Advisory Board in schools, Project until May 2023

Delhi state government has introduced Student Advisory Board in its schools to increase student participation in different leadership roles. According to a circular issued by Directorate of Education Delhi, the Students Advisory Board will act as a medium for students contributing towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities.

SAB Election Details

As per reports, the SAB programme has been initiated in 20 shortlisted schools with two students from each section between class 7 to 11 will be selected as members of the SAB. According to the details given on the circular two general secretaries from class 11 will lead the SAM. These will be chosen by members from class 7 to 11. Candidates contesting for the post of the General Secretary must be a member of the SAB.

Training for teachers

According to the circular released, the elected members will be a part of one or more sub committees as decided by the Teacher Coordinator and Head of the School. Two teachers from a school nominated by the Head of the School will also be designated as Teacher Coordinator. These teachers will attend training regarding the formation and execution of SAB and also provide regular feedback of the pilot project and also brainstorm on ideas, design events and activities and also conduct training to teach SAB students different skills.

The DoR further stated that the training for SAB members will be conducted twice and have goals like vision of excellence, sense of responsibility, vision setting, goal setting and execution. The Student Advisory Board project began from September 3, 2022 and will continue until May 11, 2023.

