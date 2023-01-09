Delhi Schools Closed until January 15 due to Severe Cold Conditions, Check Details Here

Delhi Winter Vacations Extended: Winter vacations in Delhi have been extended. According to recent reports, the winter holidays for private schools in Delhi will continue until January 15, 2023. As per the circular released by the Delhi Directorate of Education, the holiday has been extended considering the extreme cold wave conditions in the capital. The government schools in Delhi have already announced that thor winter vacations will continue until January 15, 2023.

Private Schools in Delhi were supposed to reopen after the winter break today - January 9, 2023. As per reports, this weekend has been reported to be the coldest in Delhi NCR with dense fog in the morning, resulting in delays in flights, trains etc.

Remedial Classes for Delhi Students

Delhi government on Sunday also announced that remedial classes which were to be conducted for students during the winter break from classes 9 to 12 in all the government schools have also been cancelled. The notification issued by the Directorate of Education, Delhi, stated that the remedial classes had been cancelled due to severe cold waves and dense fog conditions in the region.

Practical exams, project assessments, and internal assessments for students from classes 10 and 12 will continue as per schedule. The official notification states that considering the prevailing conditions of the extreme cold waves in Delhi, all the Heads of Government Schools of the Directorate of Education are directed to suspend the remedial classes with immediate effect.

IMD has also issued a warning against dense to very dense fog to continue in some parts during the night and early morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and adjoining North Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

Also Read: Schools Shut in Madhya Pradesh Districts Due to Cold Weather, Read Details Here