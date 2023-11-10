Delhi University Winter Break Prepones; Holidays Announced from Nov 13 Onwards

Delhi University Winter Break: The University of Delhi has announced an early winter break due to alarming air pollution in the national capital. The college shall remain closed from November 13 to 19, 2023, as per the official notification.

Delhi University winter break 2023 which is usually provided in the month of December has been preponed due to the GRAP-IV measures being rolled out due to the ongoing air pollution in Delhi.

The authorities have also changed the exam dates for UG, and PG courses beginning on December 20 and January 8, 2024. The exam schedule will be released for all programmes shortly.

However, the exams for SOL students will be held on time. Previously, the UG exams were scheduled for December 13 while PG exams were slated to be held from January 1.

Delhi School Winter Vacations 2023

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also declared a winter break for schools amid increasing air pollution. The schools will remain closed from November 9 to 18, 2023. Usually, the winter vacations are announced during December-January.

All classes will be cancelled in Delhi due to pollution, with the exception of children in grades 10 and 12, which will be held virtually. It should be mentioned that the holiday has been rescheduled to coincide with the winter break in order to ensure that students are not impacted by the announced vacation.

Delhi’s air quality index has been labelled as ‘severe’ for the past few days. Only a bit of improvement was witnessed earlier this week but the condition has started worsening again AQI has reached 999 in Anand Vihar while other places are still under severe situation.

Schools Holiday List 2023 Across Cities Due to Air Pollution

Check out the breaking news about school closure here:

City Class Date Gurugram Nursery to Class 5 Until further notice Faridabad Class 1 to 5 November 7 to 12, 2023 Delhi All Classes November 9 to 19

