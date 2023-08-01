  1. Home
DSEU to Introduce Certificate Programme in Electronics System Design Manufacturing; Get Details

Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will introduce a short-term certificate program in electronics system design manufacturing (ESDM) on its Okhla-II campus in New Delhi. The program will be offered in collaboration with Elios Healthcare. 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 1, 2023 19:28 IST
DSEU New Certificate Courses
DSEU Certificate Programmes: Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will introduce a short-term certificate program in electronics system design manufacturing (ESDM) tomorrow on its Okhla-II campus in New Delhi, With the assistance of its business partner Elios Healthcare, the new program will be introduced.

Ashok Kumar Nagawat, vice-chancellor of DSEU, M. A. Khan, campus director of DSEU Okhla-II campus, and Sabbar Tousif, managing director of Elios Healthcare will attend the launch ceremony.

DSEU Offers Specialized Courses to Help Fill in Gaps and Specialized Demands

The short-term certificate program in Electronics System Design Manufacturing will begin at 11:30 a.m. Following the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor will be available for interviews. To provide students an advantage in the job market, DSEU aims to offer short-term courses. 

According to DSEU, these specialized courses will give applicants the chance to quickly acquire a specialized talent that might be added to or substituted for their current skill set.

Additionally, the institution will provide a wide variety of short-term programs that will provide it a competitive edge in the market, as well as help fill in existing gaps and specialized demands. The institution asserted that these programs will also benefit in a person's personal development.

