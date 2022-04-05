DU Admission 2022: Delhi University announces Admission Policy, Merit Admissions to be Based on CUET Scores

DU Admission 2022: Amid discussions around CUET 2022, the University of Delhi has released its updated admissions policy for the upcoming academic session 2022-23. As expected, the university has made CUET 2022 – Common University Entrance Test, mandatory eligibility criteria for merit-based admissions for the next academic session. Confirming the news, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Joshi said that the varsity will move away from the earlier cut-off Based Admission System which was based on Class 12 marks and shift to the CUET 2022 score Merit-Based System for admissions to undergraduate courses.

DU SOL, NCWEB Admissions To be Exempted

The formal notification of DU Admission Policy 2022 has now ended any confusion and confirmed that admissions for the upcoming session will be based on the CUET 2022. However, the university officials also said that admissions to Delhi University School of Open Learning – DU SOL and National Collegiate Women's Education Board – NCWEB, will be carried out as per the earlier cut-off based system and not through CUET 2022. These two are the only exceptions to the CUET 2022 based DU Admission Policy announced today by the varsity.

Which subjects to appear for DU Admission 2022?

Providing further clarity with regards to the selection of subjects for CUET 2022 for DU Admissions 2022, the university informed that candidates seeking admissions will need to appear for 3 domain-specific tests as per the subjects they have taken in Class 12. Prof Yogesh Joshi informed that “The candidates will be able to appear in CUET only in those subjects which they have taken in class XII. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of a combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET test.”

Providing further explanation on the topic, Delhi University Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi added that CUET 2022 will be held in three sections with total of 6 subjects or domain tests. For CUET 2022, the first section is dedicated to two parts of language tests. In CUET Section 1A, candidates will have to appear for a test out of 13 languages whereas Section 1B will consist of 20 languages. Ms Gandhi added that “It is mandatory for the candidates to appear in at least one language for admission to Delhi University, out of both these parts combined.”

The 2nd Section of CUET 2022 will consist of 27 domain-specific tests. In this section, applicants will need to appear for at least 3 subjects or domain-specific tests to qualify for UG Admissions. Furthermore, the 3rd Section is General Knowledge and Awareness section which will be applicable only to BA Programme candidates only.

DU Admission 2022 Counselling as per CUET 2022 Merit

Candidates should note that following CUET 2022, the university will hold centralized counselling for admission to UG courses offered by different colleges. The counselling process will be held in three rounds, of which the 3rd round will be the SPOT admission round. As part of the DU Admission Counselling 2022, students will be admitted as per their merit based on CUET 2022 scores. Delhi University will ask students to fill in their choices and preferences for DU Admission Counselling 2022 before the start of each counselling round.

