DU Admission 2022: Seat Acceptance Against Spot Round Begins Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has opened the seat acceptance window against 1st spot round today - November 24. Candidates must accept their allotted seats by the time prescribed. Soon after the DU seat acceptance window closes, the colleges will verify and approve the online applications till 5:00 pm by November 25. As per the official notice, candidates must pay the admission fee by 4:59, November 26 without fail.

Candidates must accept the allocated seats before the deadline. If they fail to accept the allocated seats, it will lead to disqualification from CSAS. Moreover, no candidate can upgrade or withdraw the application during the spot rounds. The seat will be final and is not subjected to ‘upgradation’ in any of the following spot rounds.

DU UG Seat Acceptance against 1st spot round (CSAS) - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Accept Allotted Seat for DU UG Admission 2022?

Candidates who applied for spot round 1 can now accept their seats. The University of Delhi has opened the seat acceptance window at admission.uod.ac.in. They can also follow these steps to accept the respective seats-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CSAS registration link 2022

Step 3: Enter the CUET Application number, password, and captcha code

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Accept the seats by providing the necessary details

Step 6: Confirm the choices and save the confirmation page.

DU UG Admission 1st Spot Round 2022

DU commenced the first spot round to fill up 14,000 vacant seats on November 17. A total of 26, 00 candidates applied for the undergraduate seats in the 1st spot round. Unlike the regular CSAS, spot round doesn’t exercise upgradation once seats are locked.

The University announced the vacant seat matrix for 1st spot round of the common seat allocation system (CSAS) on November 20. The list is available on the official website of DU admission.uod.ac.in.

