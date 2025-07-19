DU CSAS 2025: Delhi University CUET First Seat Allocation Result at ugadmission.udoc.ac.in; Steps to Check Status Here

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU), has released the DU UG Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Admission 1st List 2025 today, July 19, 2025 at 5 PM. Students who are seeking admission in undergraduate programmes in the university can check the list online on the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The admissions will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Candidates need to keep their CUET Application number and password readily available to check their results online. The students whose names appear in the allotment list will either need to freeze or accept the seat, following the desired protocol. The university prepares the list on the basis of the availability of seats, preferences of the candidates, quota reservations, and other factors while compiling the admission list for the colleges and programmes.

DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Students can find the important details related to the Delhi University UG CSAS Admissions 2025 here:

Overview Details Event name DU UG CSAS Admission 1st List 2025 University name University of Delhi Delhi University (DU) Admission format Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Level Undergraduate (UG) Academic year 2025-26 Official website admission.uod.ac.in Result Portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in Courses 79 DU UG Registration start date June 17, 2025 Extra Curricular Activities Trials date July 18, 2025 Sports Supernumerary Quota Trials date July 25, 2025 Log in credentials CUET Application number Password

How to Check DU UG CSAS Admission List 2025?

Candidates seeking admission in the Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate courses via the CSAS system can check the first admission list online on the official website by following the given steps:

Visit the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in In the candidate login portal, input your CUET application number and password Click the login button The DU CASES UG First Allotment List 2025 will appear Check your details Download the list for future use

This year, 71,642 seats across 79 programs are open for DU Undergraduate admissions via the CSAS platform.