DU CSAS 2025: Delhi University CUET First Seat Allocation Result at ugadmission.udoc.ac.in; Steps to Check Status Here

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University (DU) has released the DU UG Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Admission 1st List 2025 today, July 19, 2025, at 5 PM. Students seeking undergraduate admission can check the list online at ugadmission.uod.ac.in using their CUET application number and password. Admissions are based on CUET scores, and the list considers seat availability, candidate preferences, and quota reservations. Students whose names appear on the list must either freeze or accept their allotted seat

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 19, 2025, 17:29 IST
DU UG CSAS Admission 1st Seat Allotment List 2025 LIVE Updates.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Delhi University has released the DU UG CSAS Admission 2025 first list today, July 19, 2025.
  • Candidates need to log in to the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in to check the list.
  • The credentials required to check the seat allotment list are CUET Application Number and password.

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU), has released the DU UG Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Admission 1st List 2025 today, July 19, 2025 at 5 PM. Students who are seeking admission in undergraduate programmes in the university can check the list online on the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The admissions will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Candidates need to keep their CUET Application number and password readily available to check their results online. The students whose names appear in the allotment list will either need to freeze or accept the seat, following the desired protocol. The university prepares the list on the basis of the availability of seats, preferences of the candidates, quota reservations, and other factors while compiling the admission list for the colleges and programmes.

DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can find the important details related to the Delhi University UG CSAS Admissions 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

DU UG CSAS Admission 1st List 2025

University name 

University of Delhi

Admission format 

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

admission.uod.ac.in
Result Portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Courses

79

DU UG Registration start date 

June 17, 2025

Extra Curricular Activities Trials date 

July 18, 2025

Sports Supernumerary Quota Trials date 

July 25, 2025

Log in credentials 

CUET Application number

Password 

How to Check DU UG CSAS Admission List 2025?

Candidates seeking admission in the Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate courses via the CSAS system can check the first admission list online on the official website by following the given steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in
  2. In the candidate login portal, input your CUET application number and password
  3. Click the login button
  4. The DU CASES UG First Allotment List 2025 will appear 
  5. Check your details 
  6. Download the list for future use

This year, 71,642 seats across 79 programs are open for DU Undergraduate admissions via the CSAS platform.

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 19, 2025, 17:28 IST

    CSAS: List of official websites

    Students can refer to the list of following websites to check their results and important official updates:

    • admission.uod.ac.in
    • ugadmission.uod.ac.in
  • Jul 19, 2025, 17:25 IST

    CSAS Portal UG 2025: How does the CSAS work?

    The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), as adopted by the Delhi University this academic year of 2025-26 includes the following phases:

    1. PHASE I: Applying to Universtity of Delhi (DU)
    2. PHASE II: Choice and Preference Filling for programmes and colleges
    3. PHASE III: Allocation-cum-admission
  • Jul 19, 2025, 17:22 IST

    CSAS Portal: No Cut-Off list to be released this academic year

    DU will not release any cut off list this year. Students who applied for their admissions can check their allotted colleges and courses according to their CUET scores and choice preferences filled in the early stages of registrations.  

  • Jul 19, 2025, 17:19 IST

    CSAS Portal: Where to check DU CSAS Seat Allotment List?

    Candidates will need to visit the official DU UG Admission portal as mentioned below:

    • http://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/
  • Jul 19, 2025, 17:14 IST

    CSAS: How to check DU UG CSAS Seat allotment list?

    Candidates can check the first admission list online on the official website NOW by following the given steps:

    1. Visit the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in
    2. In the candidate login portal, input your CUET application number and password
    3. Click the login button
    4. The DU CASES UG First Allotment List 2025 will appear
    5. Check your details
    6. Download the list for future use
  • Jul 19, 2025, 17:13 IST

    CSAS portal 2025: Seat Allotment List OUT

    CSAS UG First Seat Allotment OUT

  • Jul 19, 2025, 17:08 IST

    CSAS portal: Official website not working

  • Jul 19, 2025, 16:45 IST

    CSAS Portal UG 2025: Important dates related to DU UG Admission

    The following table carries the important information related to DU CSAS Portal UG Admission 2025:

    Event

    Date(s)

    DU UG Registration start date 

    June 17, 2025

    College online application verification

    July 19 - July 22, 2025

    Online fee payment last date

    July 23, 2025

    Extra Curricular Activities Trials date 

    July 18, 2025

    Sports Supernumerary Quota Trials date 

    July 25, 2025
  • Jul 19, 2025, 16:39 IST

    DU UG Admission: What after the release of the DU UG Admission CSAS 1st cutoff list?

    Students can find the following table where the following important dates are mentioned related to the DU UG Admissions 2025:

    Event

    Date

    Release of First CUET DU Cutoff

    July 19, 2025

    Deadline to Accept Allotted Seat

    July 21, 2025 till 4:59 PM

    University Verification and Approval

    July 22, 2025 till 4:59 PM
  • Jul 19, 2025, 16:31 IST

    DU Admission 2025: DU is offering 71,642 seats across 79 programs

    According to the data mentioned in the official notice, this year, around 71,642 seats across 79 programs are open for DU admissions via the CSAS platform.

  • Jul 19, 2025, 16:28 IST

    DU UG CSAS Admission 2025 Important details

    The Delhi University will release the forst seat allotment list on the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in today at 5 PM. Students can check the important highlights of the admissions here:

    Overview 

    Details 

    Event name 

    DU UG CSAS Admission 1st List 2025

    University name 

    University of Delhi

    Admission format 

    Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

    Level 

    Undergraduate (UG)

    Academic year 

    2025-26

    Official website 

    ugadmission.uod.ac.in

    DU UG Registration start date 

    June 17, 2025

    Extra Curricular Activities Trials date 

    July 18, 2025

    Sports Supernumerary Quota Trials date 

    July 25, 2025

    Log in credentials 

    CUET Application number

    Password 
  • Jul 19, 2025, 16:22 IST

    DU UG CSAS Admission 2025 Website interface

  • Jul 19, 2025, 16:22 IST

    DU CSAS list: What are the details required to check DU UG CSAS Admission 1st list?

    Candidtes must keep the following details readily available to check the DU UG first seat allotment list online when the varsity releases it today:

    • CUET Application Number
    • Password
  • Jul 19, 2025, 16:07 IST

    DU Admission 2025: When will DU release the first seat allotment list?

    The Delhi University will release the DU UG CSAS admission list today, July 19, 2025 at 5 PM on the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Students will be required to log in to the portal using their CUET application number and password.

