DU Admission Policy 2022 Explained: Know Course-specific guidelines, Sports Quota, Minority Quota, ECA Quota Details Here

DU Admission Policy 2022 Guidelines: Putting all confusion and rumours to an end, the University of Delhi has released the DU Admission Policy 2022. The admission policy released by Delhi University today has confirmed that admission to all undergraduate-level courses will be done on the basis of the CUET 2022 – Common University Admission Test. To help aspirants seeking admission to different courses offered by the varsity, the university has shared course-specific guidelines for DU Admissions Policy 2022. The same has been explained in brief below.

DU Admission 2022: Course-Specific Guidelines

To address concerns and confusion around CUET-based Admission Policy, Delhi University officials also provided some course-specific guidelines and some of the important ones among them are discussed below:

For BA Courses: Candidates will have to appear for CUET in any one language and three subject / domain-specific tests. The final merit list for Delhi University BA Admissions will be based on marks obtained by the candidate in the subject tests and language.

Candidates will have to appear for CUET in any one language and three subject / domain-specific tests. The final merit list for Delhi University BA Admissions will be based on marks obtained by the candidate in the subject tests and language. For BSc Courses : Candidates will have to appear for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology as domain-specific tests in Section 2 of the CUET 2022. However, 30% of qualifying marks are mandatory to be scored in any one language test.

: Candidates will have to appear for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology as domain-specific tests in Section 2 of the CUET 2022. However, 30% of qualifying marks are mandatory to be scored in any one language test. For BA (Hons) Economics: For the Economics subject, candidates will have to take up Mathematics along with any two subjects in Section 2 of CUET 2022. Final merit will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in language, mathematics and two other domain-specific tests.

For the Economics subject, candidates will have to take up Mathematics along with any two subjects in Section 2 of CUET 2022. Final merit will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in language, mathematics and two other domain-specific tests. BBA, BMS, BBE Courses : Candidates will have to appear for One Language, Maths and two other domain-specific tests and GK under Section 3 of the CUET 2022 exam.

: Candidates will have to appear for One Language, Maths and two other domain-specific tests and GK under Section 3 of the CUET 2022 exam. BA, BCom, BVoc Programme (Pass Course) : Candidates need to appear for one language-specific course, three domain-specific courses and a General Knowledge test under Section 3 of CUET.

: Candidates need to appear for one language-specific course, three domain-specific courses and a General Knowledge test under Section 3 of CUET. Linguistic Programmes: Candidates can choose a particular language or take a test in any other language. Preference is to be given to candidates who appear for CUET with the language in which they are seeking admission.

What is DU Admissions Policy 2022 for Admissions under Sports / ECA Quota?

For Sports / ECA Admissions: For admissions to any UG courses under Sports Quota or ECA quota, candidates will have to appear for performance tests in addition to CUET 2022. Final merit will be prepared with 25% weightage to CUET 2022 and 75% weightage for the Performance-based test.

What about Admission to Minority Colleges?

For minority colleges, where 50% of seats are reserved for minority quota students, the admission policy will be tweaked accordingly. For 50% reserved minority quota seats, the admission policy accords 85% weightage to CUET score while the rest 15% weightage will be decided by the college administration. Most likely, the 15% college-specific weightage will be accorded to Board Exam Marks but final clarification on this is still awaited.

Furthermore, candidates should also note that DU SOL (School of Open Learning) and NCWEB (NON-Collegiate Women's Education Board) have been exempted from CUET 2022 based admission policy. Instead, merit-based admissions will continue for these domains.

