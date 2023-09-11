DU B.Tech Spot Admission 2023: Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Delhi University will announce the DU B.Tech Spot Admission Round 1 seat allocation result today, September 11, 2023. According to the given schedule, the allotment result will be announced at 11 am today. Candidates who have applied for the spot admission round can visit the official website today to check the allotment result.

DU is conducting spot admissions for the B.Tech programmes to fill up the vacant seats. Those who did not receive an allotment in the previous rounds were given the opportunity to apply for the spot admission round from September 7 to 9, 2023. Those allotted seats can accept the allotment and complete the admission procedure by September 15, 2023.

DU B.Tech spot admission round 1 allotment result will be announced on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also check the spot admission allotment result through the link given here. The link will be made active soon.

DU B.Tech Spot Admission Round 1 Allotment Result Soon

How to Check DU B.Tech Spot Admission Round 1 Allotment Result

The Delhi University spot admission round 1 allotment result will be announced on the official website of the university soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU B.Tech Admission

Step 2: Click on the B.Tech admission login window

Step 3: Login to check the allotment result

Step 4: Download the allotment order for admission

What After DU B.Tech Spot Admission Allotment

After the spot admission round 1 allotment result is announced, candidates who have been allotted seats can accept the allotment between September 11 to 13, 2023. Candidates must also note that the colleges will be conducting a verification process of the documents before the final admissions. The last date for students to complete the admission and fee submission process is September 15, 2023.

