DU NCWEB 4th Cut off 2023-24 List Released at ncweb.du.ac.in; Download BA, BCom PDF Here

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fourth cut-off list for the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB). DU fourth cut-off 2023 has been published for BA and BCom courses. Candidates can check out the cut-off and apply for admission from today onwards.

DU NCWEB 4th cut-off 2023 for BCom courses stands at 83 percent for Miranda House and 82 percent for Hansraj College (general category). It must be kept in mind that only women aspirants can take admission under DU NCWEB. Candidates can check out the complete cut-off list on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.

DU NCWEB fourth Cut-off 2023 has been released for candidates who belong to General, Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories.

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2023 List- Direct link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the cut-off percentage is provided below:

How to Download DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2023 List?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the category-wise cut-off percentage list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Now, go to the NCWEB tab

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the NCWEB 4th cut-off 2023 link

Step 4: Choose from BA and BCom programmes

Step 5: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference

DU NCWEB Special Cut-off 2023

Delhi University issued the DU NCWEB special cut-off list for BCom and BA programmes on September 5, 2023. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list online at du.ac.in for admission to the 2023 academic session. The DU NCWEB special cut-off for the BCom programme is 86% in Miranda House, whereas 85% in Hansraj for general category candidates.

Also Read: DU UG Counselling 2023 Spot Round 2 Last Day to Accept Allotment Today, Fee Payment Available Until Sept 15