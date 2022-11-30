DU NCWEB UG Admission Registration 2022 Against 5th Cut Off List Begins, Apply at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has started admissions against the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) 5th cut-off from today - November 30, 2022. The admission window will remain open till December 1, 2022 (11:59 pm). As per the recent updates, the Miranda and Hansraj Colleges have closed admission for BCom programmes.

After the application process, colleges will approve the admissions of eligible candidates. Shortlisted candidates will have to pay the admission fee before the deadline. The University of Delhi has also stated that it may release more cut-off list if the seats still remain vacant. A special drive cut-off drive is also expected to fill vacant seats for the reserved category- OBC, SC/STs.

DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates

Event Date Admission against 5th cut-off November 30 to December 1, 2022 Approval by colleges against 5th cut-off December 2, 2022 (5 PM) Last day to pay admission fee against 5th cut-off December 3, 2022 (5 PM) Release of special cut-off drive for OBC, SC/STs December 6, 2022, Last day to pay admission fee against the special drive December 10, 2022

How to apply for admission against DU UG NCWEB 5th cutoff?

DU NCWEB has released the 5th cut off on the official website i.e. du.ac.in. Students who are eligible to take admission must fill up the admission form by December 1, 2022. They can go through these steps to apply for DU NCWEB Admissions 2022-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. du.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the NCWEB section

Step 3: Log in with registered ID and password

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details- College and Course preference

Step 5: Pay the admission fee and submit

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

DU NCWEB 5th Cutoff 2022

Delhi University released the 5th NCWEB cutoff list on November 29, 2022. The highest cut-off for the b.com programme for the General Category is 70 percent at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and SGGSC, followed by Vivekananda College with 65 percent marks. Moreover, the highest cut-off for the BA programme at Hansraj College is 85 percent.

