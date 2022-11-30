DU NCWEB UG Admission Registration 2022 Against 5th Cut Off List Begins, Apply at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has started admissions against the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) 5th cut-off from today - November 30, 2022. The admission window will remain open till December 1, 2022 (11:59 pm). As per the recent updates, the Miranda and Hansraj Colleges have closed admission for BCom programmes.
After the application process, colleges will approve the admissions of eligible candidates. Shortlisted candidates will have to pay the admission fee before the deadline. The University of Delhi has also stated that it may release more cut-off list if the seats still remain vacant. A special drive cut-off drive is also expected to fill vacant seats for the reserved category- OBC, SC/STs.
DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Admission against 5th cut-off
|
November 30 to December 1, 2022
|
Approval by colleges against 5th cut-off
|
December 2, 2022 (5 PM)
|
Last day to pay admission fee against 5th cut-off
|
December 3, 2022 (5 PM)
|
Release of special cut-off drive for OBC, SC/STs
|
December 6, 2022,
|
Last day to pay admission fee against the special drive
|
December 10, 2022
How to apply for admission against DU UG NCWEB 5th cutoff?
DU NCWEB has released the 5th cut off on the official website i.e. du.ac.in. Students who are eligible to take admission must fill up the admission form by December 1, 2022. They can go through these steps to apply for DU NCWEB Admissions 2022-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. du.ac.in
- Step 2: Go to the NCWEB section
- Step 3: Log in with registered ID and password
- Step 4: Fill in the necessary details- College and Course preference
- Step 5: Pay the admission fee and submit
- Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference
DU NCWEB 5th Cutoff 2022
Delhi University released the 5th NCWEB cutoff list on November 29, 2022. The highest cut-off for the b.com programme for the General Category is 70 percent at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and SGGSC, followed by Vivekananda College with 65 percent marks. Moreover, the highest cut-off for the BA programme at Hansraj College is 85 percent.
Also Read: DU PG 2022 Admission: First Allotment List OUT, Check at du.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here