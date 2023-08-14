DU PG Admission 2023 Registration and Application Correction Window Closes Today, Check Application Details Here

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University will close the registration and application correction window for postgraduate admissions today, August 14, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET PG entrance exam and are yet to submit their applications for PG admissions can visit the official website of Delhi University to submit their applications.

Delhi University's postgraduate registration and application correction window was to close on August 10, 2023, then postponed to August 14, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for postgraduate admissions can complete the registration and application process through the link provided here. Based on the schedule released, the first seat allocation list for PG admissions will be announced on August 17, 2023.

DU PG admission 2023 online application process will be available on the official website - pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the online applications through the link given here.

DU PG Registration 2023: Click Here

DU PG Admission 2023 Application Process

The Delhi University postgraduate admission applications are available online. To submit the applications, candidates are required to visit the official website and register through the candidate login. Follow the steps provided below and complete the online application

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the PG admission link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill out the PG application form

Step 5: Submit the documents for verification and complete the fee payment

Step 6: Save the filled application and click on the final submission

