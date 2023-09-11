DU PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today, Get Direct Link Here to Check Merit List

Delhi University will be releasing the DU PG round 3 merit list today, September 11, 2023. Those candidates who have applied for the third seat allotment round can visit the official website of Delhi University today to check the allotment result. As per the given schedule, the link for students to check the DU PG round 3 merit list will be announced by 5 pm today.

Those offered seats as per their preference in the third allotment round can accept the allotted seats until September 13, 2023. The verification of documents by the respective colleges will be conducted from September 11 to 14, 2023.

Delhi University PG 3rd merit list will be announced on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the DU PG 2023 merit list for round 3.

DU PG round 3 Merit List - Link to be Available Soon

How to Check DU PG Round 3 Merit List 2023

The Delhi University round 3 merit list will be announced by officials on the admission portal at 5 pm today. Candidates can log in to the candidate portal to check the allotment list, and follow the steps given below to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the PG admission portal

Step 3: Click on the candidate login window and enter the required login ID and password

Step 4: The DU PG round 3 merit list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the DU PG round 3 allotment result for further reference

DU PG Mid-Entry Round

Delhi University conducted the registrations for the mid-entry process from September 7 to 9, 2023. The mid-entry facility was open for candidates who were unable to apply for the CSAS admissions within the given time.

