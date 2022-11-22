DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round Registration Ends for Round 1, Check Important Dates Here

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will close the registration window for the 1st spot round today i.e. November 22. Candidates willing to register for the DU UG courses can visit the official website i.e.admission.uod.ac.in. As per the schedule released, they can register for DU UG spot round admission before 4:59 pm today. Soon after that, Delhi University will release the 1st spot round allocation list tomorrow i.e. November 23.

Delhi University may announce more rounds of spot admissions depending on the number of seats vacant. The spot admission is being done based on the DU spot round vacant seats list which was released on November 20. The list highlighted that seats are still vacant in colleges like Kirori Mal and Ramjas, Hansraj.

DU UG Admission 2022 for Spot Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU UG Admission Dates 2022 for Spot Round

As per the updates, a total of 14,658 candidates registered for the first spot round till Monday evening. Those who have not registered yet must register for the first spot round by today, November 22. Check admission dates in the table provided below -

Events Dates DU UG spot admission registration 21st to 22nd November 2022 DU UG 1st spot allocation list 23rd November 2022 DU UG spot round 1 admission 2022 24th to 25th November 2022 Verification and approval for admission 26th November 2022

What after the DU UG Admission 2022 Spot Round 1?

After the first spot round ends, the admission of selected candidates will be locked and no upgradation can be exercised except supernumerary upgrade. Also, the candidates who have take admission can not withdraw the admission on the proclamation of the first spot round 2022.

DU will release more spot rounds if seats remain vacant after the first spot round. Candidates will be able to select only one programme. The further process will be done as per the seat availability, program-specific merit, college and category preference order. After the third round of seat allocation, around 2000 candidates withdrew their admission and 14,000 seats remain vacant.

