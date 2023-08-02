DU Merit List 2023: What After 1st Round of DU CSAS Seat Allocation

DU Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) released the first CSAS merit list on August 1, 2023. Candidates can check out the list on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. Those who have been allotted seats must accept them before the last date. Candidates can check out the next step after the acceptance of seats here.

As per the official schedule, shortlisted candidates must accept the allocated seats until August 4, 2023, up to 4:59 PM. If a candidate fails to pay the admission fee within the stipulated time, it will be considered as a cancellation of the provisionally allocated Seat. The allocated seat shall be forfeited and the candidate will not be considered for any subsequent CSAS (UG)- 2023 allocation rounds.

DU Merit List 2023: What After Accepting the Seat?

Once the candidates accept the provisionally allocated seats, the authorities will check their eligibility and the documents uploaded. Check out the following things that will be verified by varsities below:

Candidate’s Eligibility

Program-Specific Eligibility

Subject Mapping: Only those CUET(UG)-2023 Language and/ or Domain-specific papers in which the candidate has passed Class XII will be considered.

Reliability of Documents Uploaded

If the candidate passes the verification process, they have to pay the admission fee till August 6, 2023.

DU Merit List 2023: Why did my Application get Rejected?

During online verification, if an application gets rejected, the college states the elbow reasons for the same:

Non-fulfillment of the Minimum Eligibility by the Candidate. Non-fulfillment of the subject-mapping criteria. Not-fulfillment of Program-Specific Eligibility by the Candidate. Failure to respond to the query(ies) raised by the College within the stipulated time. Invalid documents/certificates submitted by the candidate.

DU UG Merit List 2023: Can I Opt for an Upgrade of Seat?

Yes, candidates can opt for the upgrade of seats. The admitted ones who choose the "Upgrade" option in a particular round will be considered for the respective CSAS(UG)-2023 allocation round, subject to the availability of seats. Candidates who were allocated their first preference in any round will not be considered in subsequent round/s of allocation.

DU 2nd Merit List 2023 Date

The authorities will begin the second round seat allotment process on August 7, 2023. DU CSAS 2nd merit list 2023 will be released on August 10, 2023. Candidates can check out the official website for a complete schedule.

