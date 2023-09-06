DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 Schedule Announced, Applications From Sept 7

DU UG Spot Admission Round 2: Delhi University has released the UG admission counselling round 2 spot admission schedule for admissions to the undergraduate programmes. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous rounds of admissions can register for the counselling process on the official CSAS portal.

According to the given schedule, Delhi University will be releasing the list of vacant seats for spot admission round 2 on September 7, 2023. Based on the availability of vacant seats, candidates participating in the second spot round will be able to register for the allotment. The last date for candidates to apply for DU spot admission round 2 is September 9, 2023.

DU UG Admission spot round 2 admission schedule is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also download the admission pdf through the link given below.

DU UG 2023 Spot Admission Round 2

Particulars Date Declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round 2 September 7, 2023 Candidates to apply for spot admission round 2 September 7 to 9, 2023 Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 2 September 11, 2023 Candidates to “accept” the allocated seat September 11 to 13, 2023 Colleges to verify and approve the online applications September 11 to 14, 2023 Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 15, 2023

DU UG Spot Admission Round 2 Instructions

Candidates must take note of the following instructions during the spot admission round for undergraduate programmes.

Candidates who applied earlier but were not admitted to any college/faculty on the date and time of declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round can participate

Those candidates who were offered a seat in the earlier spot admission round (if applicable) and failed to complete the admission process will not be able to participate in the subsequent Spot rounds

On the announcement of the spot admission round, candidates admitted will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions.

To be considered in the spot admission round, the candidate is to opt for the ‘spot round’ through their dashboard.

Candidates can choose any/all programmes they wish to, subject to the availability of seats.

It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round.

There will be no option for ‘Upgrade’ and Withdraw’ during the spot admission round. The seat allocated in the spot admission round will be final.

