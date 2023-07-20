Dibrugarh University PG Entrance Result 2023 Declared; Check DUPGET Scores Here

DUPGET Result 2023: Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test, DUPGET results have been released. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out their scores on the official website: dibru.ac.in. They have to enter the application number and entrance roll number to access the result.

The official notification reads, “The candidates will be selected for admission to the concerned Post Graduate Academic Programme on the basis of this scores subject to fulfilment of other requisite qualifications. However, these scores are not determinant of getting admission to the relevant academic programme.”

How to Check DUPGET Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the postgraduate entrance test can check their scores by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dibru.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DUPGET result 2023 link

Step 3: Now, enter the entrance roll number and application number.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for admission purposes

The selection of candidates based on this score is provisional and subject to verification of documents by the concerned colleges at the time of admission. For more information on the PG entrance exam results, please visit the university's official website.

