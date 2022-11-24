DUET 2022 Answer Key for PG and PhD Released, Download Final Key Here

DUET 2022 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Delhi university entrance Test (DUET) 2022 in online mode. Candidates can download the final DUET answer key for the PG and Ph.D. entrance examination at the official website. They can visit the official website i.e. nta.ac.in to view and download the same. NTA has uploaded the DUET 2022 answer key in PDF format. Candidates will be able to download the answer key for various subjects including DU LLM, DU MA English, DU MA Environmental studies, etc.

Earlier, National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the scorecards for PG and Ph.D. programmes. The scorecards have been released for various programmes including Ph.D. in Statistics MA in English, MCA, Ph.D. in Zoology and Ph.D. in Education, MSc in Computer Science.

DUET 2022 Final Answer Key for PG and P.h.D - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download Final DUET 2022 Answer Key?

National Testing Agency has uploaded the final answer key for PG and Ph.D. programmes. Candidates can check answers by visiting the official website i.e. nta.ac.in. They can also follow these steps to download the final answer key-

Step1: Visit the official website i.e. nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link DUET - 2022: Final Answer Key.

Step3: The final answer key will appear

Step 4: Download and print the key for future reference.

DUET 2022 Exam for PG and Ph.D. programmes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the DUET for PG and Ph.D. programmes on October 17 and 21, 2022. The entrance exam was conducted in CBT mode across 28 cities in India. Candidates were also allowed to challenge the answer key from November 9 to November 11, 2022. The test was an objective type, comprising Multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022: Approximately 7,000 Seat Allotted in Spot Round