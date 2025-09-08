Dussehra School Holidays: Schools Closed in Telangana from September 21, Check Updates Here

Dussehra School Holiday: The Telangana government has announced the holiday dates for the upcoming Dussehra holidays in Telangana. All schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state will be closed for close to 10 days for the festival.

According to the schedule announced earlier by officials, all schools, both government and private, will be closed from September 21 to October 3, 2025. Colleges, on the other hand, will be closed from September 28 to October 5, 2025.

School authorities have also been asked to complete their Formative Assessment - 2 examinations before the holiday commences on September 21. Students will be preparing the Summative Assessment scheduled to be held from October 24 to 31, 2025. As per reports, the SA 1 results are expected to be announced by November 6, 2025.