FMGE June 2023 Final Edit Window Open for Document Rectification, Check Details Here

FMGE 2023 Document Rectification: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has opened the window for candidates to make necessary changes in the documents uploaded in their Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) June 2023 session. The last date for candidates to make the required changes and submit documents is July 20, 2023.

NBE has issued the list of students who have failed to submit the deficient documents by July 13, 2023. FMGE exams will be conducted on July 30, 2023. Candidates completing the FMGE applications will be issued their admit cards on July 25, 2023.

The link for candidates to upload the documents is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to submit the documents.

List of Documents to be Rectified

The last date for candidates to submit the documents is July 20, 2023. The list of documents to be submitted are provided below.

Primary Medical Qualification Degree certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate duly apostilled/attested by the Embassy of India in the country from where the primary medical qualification has been obtained Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC/MCI (If applicable)/ Admission Letter/ Proof of qualifying NEET-UG Proof of Citizenship Mismatch in Name Supportive documents for transfer from one medical institution to another

Candidates failing to submit the required documents within the time period provided will be deemed ineligible for the FMGE 2023 June session exams. It must also be noted that no further opportunity will be given to students to submit their documents.

