NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Reduction to Benefit Medical Students, FORDA Urges Relaxation

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has penned a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging them to lower NEET PG 2023 cut-off marks. The doctors' association claimed that by decreasing the NEET PG 2023 cut-off percentile, many medical students who are currently in a situation of flux due to these uncertainties will be given a lifeline.

FORDA’s letter reads, “Over the past years, we have witnessed a persistent challenge in the form of vacant seats in medical institutions across the nation, even after multiple rounds of counselling for NEET PG. This is a matter of great concern, not only for the healthcare system but also for aspiring medical professionals who are eager to contribute to our nation's healthcare infrastructure," reads FORDA's letter.’’

In order to avoid seat wastage, FORDA asked that the cut-off score for the NEET PG 2023 examination be lowered.

"By lowering the cut-off, we can ensure that a larger number of eligible candidates are given the opportunity to fill the vacant seats, thereby preventing a wastage of valuable resources and infrastructure," the letter added.

Medical Associations Call For Lowering NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off To Fill Seats

In order to fill seats, the United Doctors' Front Association (UDFA) and Indian Medical Association also called for a lowering of the NEET PG 2023 cut-off percentile. The Delhi Medical Association agreed with this demand.

"Thousands of MBBS pass-outs who appeared in NEET PG 2023, aspire to join Postgraduate courses. As per the current eligibility criteria for appearing in Counselling, due to non-reducing the eligibility cut-off marks to Participate in counselling, currently a big no.of PG Seats are vacant.’’

‘’If NBE will not revise the lowering in qualifying cut-off percentile to participate in ongoing counselling the vacancy will be same which will be UNJUSTICE for the potential candidates for getting admission in Postgraduate courses," the UDFA letter reads.

