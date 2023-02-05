    FTII JET 2023: Registrations Commence at ftii.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

    FTII JET 2023: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTII), Kolkata, has started the admission application process for JET 2023 examinations in online mode. Candidates appearing for the JET 2023 can apply through the official website- ftii.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 5, 2023 15:33 IST
    FTII JET 2023: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTII), Kolkata has commenced the admission application process for JET 2023 examinations in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2023 exams can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- ftii.ac.in

    FTII JET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

    As per the official notification released on the website, candidates can check the FTII JET 2023 schedule in the table given below.

    Events

    Date

    JET 2023 Registrations Close

    March 4, 2023

    JET 2023 Admit Card Release

    March 10, 2023

    JET 2023 Exam

    March 18, 2023, and March 19, 2023

    JET 2023 Result

    First week of June (Tentatively)

    Who is Eligible for JET 2023?

    As per the recent updates, candidates appearing for the JET 2023 to get admission into all programmes except for PG Diploma in Art Direction and Production Design need to have a graduation degree from any recognised university or institute. 

    However, candidates who are interested in PG Diploma in Art Direction and Production Design must have a degree in applied arts, painting, sculpture, interior design, architecture, and other related fields in fine arts or any equivalent.

    How to apply for FTII JET 2023 Exam?

    Candidates who are appearing for the FTII JET 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit FTII's official website- ftii.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the FTII JET 2023 registration link available on the screen

    Step 3: Enter all the mentioned details in the FTII JET 2023 registration form

    Step 4: Now, upload all the necessary documents and make the payment of the application fee

    Step 5: Go through the FTII JET 2023 registration form and then click on submit

    Step 6: The FTII JET 2023 confirmation page will appear on the screen

    Step 7: Download the FTII JET 2023 confirmation page

    Step 8: Take a few printouts of the FTII JET 2023 confirmation page for future use

