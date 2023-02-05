FTII JET 2023: Registrations Commence at ftii.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

FTII JET 2023: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTII), Kolkata has commenced the admission application process for JET 2023 examinations in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2023 exams can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- ftii.ac.in

FTII JET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

As per the official notification released on the website, candidates can check the FTII JET 2023 schedule in the table given below.

Events Date JET 2023 Registrations Close March 4, 2023 JET 2023 Admit Card Release March 10, 2023 JET 2023 Exam March 18, 2023, and March 19, 2023 JET 2023 Result First week of June (Tentatively)

Who is Eligible for JET 2023?

As per the recent updates, candidates appearing for the JET 2023 to get admission into all programmes except for PG Diploma in Art Direction and Production Design need to have a graduation degree from any recognised university or institute.

However, candidates who are interested in PG Diploma in Art Direction and Production Design must have a degree in applied arts, painting, sculpture, interior design, architecture, and other related fields in fine arts or any equivalent.

How to apply for FTII JET 2023 Exam?

Candidates who are appearing for the FTII JET 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit FTII's official website- ftii.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the FTII JET 2023 registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the mentioned details in the FTII JET 2023 registration form

Step 4: Now, upload all the necessary documents and make the payment of the application fee

Step 5: Go through the FTII JET 2023 registration form and then click on submit

Step 6: The FTII JET 2023 confirmation page will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the FTII JET 2023 confirmation page

Step 8: Take a few printouts of the FTII JET 2023 confirmation page for future use

