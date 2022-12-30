GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to Release Admit Cards Soon, Check Details Here

GATE 2023: The Indan Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is scheduled to release the admit cards for the GATE examination for the academic year 2023. As per the updated schedule published on the website, the admit cards are expected to be released on January 3, 2023.

IIT Kanpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on various dates in the month of February 2023. The hall ticket for the same will be issued online on the official portal gate.iitk.ac.in.

Applicants who have applied for the GATE 2023 exam within the specified time period need to check and download their respective admit cards in order to appear for the exam. The exam will be organized for various postgraduate admissions in Engineering courses for the academic year 2023.

Steps to Download GATE 2023 Admit Card

All those candidates who have filled out the online registration forms as per the time frame recommended by IIT Kanpur will be issued admit cards for the GATE 2023 exam. The admit cards will be available on January 3, 2023, at the IIT-K online portal. Aspirants are required to follow the below-mentioned steps in order to download their admit cards.

Step 1 - Go to the main website gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2 - Then click on the GATE 2023 log-in button

Step 3 - Enter the required details using credentials such as the candidate’s enrollment number and password

Step 4 - Select the GATE 2023 admit card download link available

Step 5 - The GATE 2023 admit card will be downloaded in the PDF format

Step 6 - Check and save the admit card on your device

Step 7 - Take a printout of your admit card and bring it to the examination hall on the GATE 2023 exam day

According to the official notification released by the IIT Kanpur exam committee, the GATE exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 in 2023. It will be a Computer Based Test and the GATE scorecard is further used for admissions to several postgraduate admissions to Engineering courses like MTech.

Also, the candidates can take admissions into reputable institutions such as IIT, NIT and many others through the GATE 2023 exam. The GATE exam 2023 results will be announced on March 16, 2023. Aspirants were given the chance to apply for the exam with a late fee up to October 16, 2022. Hence, the online application portal is closed now.

