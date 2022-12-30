    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to Release Admit Cards Soon, Check Details Here

    The GATE exam authority will issue the admit cards for the GATE 2023 examination on the official page soon. Eligible candidates must check and download their admit cards in order to appear in the exam for various postgraduate admissions. Check more exam-related details given below.

    Updated: Dec 30, 2022 13:41 IST
    GATE Admit Card 2023
    GATE Admit Card 2023

    GATE 2023: The Indan Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is scheduled to release the admit cards for the GATE examination for the academic year 2023. As per the updated schedule published on the website, the admit cards are expected to be released on January 3, 2023. 

    IIT Kanpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on various dates in the month of February 2023. The hall ticket for the same will be issued online on the official portal gate.iitk.ac.in. 

    Applicants who have applied for the GATE 2023 exam within the specified time period need to check and download their respective admit cards in order to appear for the exam. The exam will be organized for various postgraduate admissions in Engineering courses for the academic year 2023. 

    Steps to Download GATE 2023 Admit Card

    All those candidates who have filled out the online registration forms as per the time frame recommended by IIT Kanpur will be issued admit cards for the GATE 2023 exam. The admit cards will be available on January 3, 2023, at the IIT-K online portal. Aspirants are required to follow the below-mentioned steps in order to download their admit cards. 

    • Step 1 - Go to the main website gate.iitk.ac.in
    • Step 2 - Then click on the GATE 2023 log-in button 
    • Step 3 - Enter the required details using credentials such as the candidate’s enrollment number and password
    • Step 4 - Select the GATE 2023 admit card download link available 
    • Step 5 - The GATE 2023 admit card will be downloaded in the PDF format 
    • Step 6 - Check and save the admit card on your device
    • Step 7 - Take a printout of your admit card and bring it to the examination hall on the GATE 2023 exam day

    According to the official notification released by the IIT Kanpur exam committee, the GATE exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 in 2023. It will be a Computer Based Test and the GATE scorecard is further used for admissions to several postgraduate admissions to Engineering courses like MTech.

    Also, the candidates can take admissions into reputable institutions such as IIT, NIT and many others through the GATE 2023 exam. The GATE exam 2023 results will be announced on March 16, 2023. Aspirants were given the chance to apply for the exam with a late fee up to October 16, 2022. Hence, the online application portal is closed now. 

    Also Read: Delhi Govt asks Schools to Follow NCPCR Guidelines Against Corporal Punishment

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories