GATE 2024: IISc To Close Registration Window For Addition of Second Paper Tomorrow, Check Details Here

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, will be closing the window to add or change the second paper without payment of any late fees tomorrow. Earlier, the IISc added new two-paper combinations for GATE 2024. Therefore, candidates have been given a chance to either add a new second paper or change their existing choice.

Candidates can exercise this facility on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Those opting to appear in two test papers should have a primary choice and the second test paper should be chosen from the allowed combinations.

How to add the new two-paper combination for the GATE 2024 Exam?

As mentioned in the official tweet, candidates can add a new second paper at the regular application fee. They can also change the second paper without paying any fees (applicable to those who already had registered for two papers). To exercise their choice, they need to log in to GOAPS: goaps.iisc.ac.in. They must know that the option can be exercised only once for each applicable till tomorrow: November 17, 2023.

GATE Application Correction 2024

As per the revised dates, candidates can make corrections in the GATE application form from November 18 and 24, 2023. They have to log in by using their registered email ID and password. They can make changes in the following fields in GATE Application Form 2024:

Editable Fields Fees Change in name Rs.500 Change in date of birth Rs.500 Change in exam centres Rs.500 Change in existing papers Rs.500 Addition of second paper Rs.500 (plus application fees for the additional paper) Change of gender from female Rs.500 Change of gender from female to any other gender Rs.500 + 900 Change of category to SC/ST Rs.500 Change of category from SC/ST to any other Rs. 500 (for female or PwD)

Rs.500 + 900 Change from PwD/Dyslexia to Non-PwD/Dyslexia Rs. 500 (for female or PwD)

Rs.500 + 900 Any other change in category Rs.500 Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address Rs.500 College name, location, roll number, registration no Rs.500

Also Read: GATE 2024: IISc Introduces New Two-Paper Combinations, Check Codes Here, Register Till November 17