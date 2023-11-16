  1. Home
GATE 2024: IISc To Close Registration Window For Addition of Second Paper Tomorrow, Check Details Here

GATE 2024: IISc will close the window for exercising the option of either adding a second paper without a late fee or changing the second paper tomorrow. Candidates can add a new second paper or make changes at gate2024.iisc.ac.in or at goaps.iisc.ac.in. Know steps to apply here

Updated: Nov 16, 2023 14:19 IST
GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, will be closing the window to add or change the second paper without payment of any late fees tomorrow. Earlier, the IISc added new two-paper combinations for GATE 2024. Therefore, candidates have been given a chance to either add a new second paper or change their existing choice. 

Candidates can exercise this facility on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Those opting to appear in two test papers should have a primary choice and the second test paper should be chosen from the allowed combinations. 

How to add the new two-paper combination for the GATE 2024 Exam? 

As mentioned in the official tweet, candidates can add a new second paper at the regular application fee. They can also change the second paper without paying any fees (applicable to those who already had registered for two papers). To exercise their choice, they need to log in to GOAPS: goaps.iisc.ac.in. They must know that the option can be exercised only once for each applicable till tomorrow: November 17, 2023. 

GATE Application Correction 2024 

As per the revised dates, candidates can make corrections in the GATE application form from November 18 and 24, 2023. They have to log in by using their registered email ID and password. They can make changes in the following fields in GATE Application Form 2024:

Editable Fields 

Fees 

Change in name 

Rs.500

Change in date of birth 

Rs.500

Change in exam centres 

Rs.500

Change in existing papers 

Rs.500

Addition of second paper 

Rs.500 (plus application fees for the additional paper)

Change of gender from female 

Rs.500

Change of gender from female to any other gender

Rs.500 + 900 

Change of category to SC/ST

Rs.500

Change of category from SC/ST to any other

Rs. 500 (for female or PwD)
Rs.500 + 900

Change from PwD/Dyslexia to Non-PwD/Dyslexia

Rs. 500 (for female or PwD)
Rs.500 + 900

Any other change in category 

Rs.500

Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address

Rs.500

College name, location, roll number, registration no

Rs.500

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
