  1. Home
  2. News
  3. GATE 2024: IISc Introduces New Two-Paper Combinations, Check Codes Here, Register Till November 17

GATE 2024: IISc Introduces New Two-Paper Combinations, Check Codes Here, Register Till November 17

GATE 2024: IISc has announced new two-paper combinations. Candidates who want to add the new second paper or change the second paper can do it online till November 17 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in or at goaps.iisc.ac.in. Check GATE two-paper combinations here 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 15, 2023 12:18 IST
IISc Introduces GATE 2024 New Two-Paper Combinations
IISc Introduces GATE 2024 New Two-Paper Combinations

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has introduced additional new two-paper combinations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can either add a new second paper or change their existing choice. This option is available during both the regular and extended GATE 2024 registration periods.

Candidates can make these changes in their GATE 2024 paper combination until November 17. The modifications can be made online at the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in. Also, those who initially registered for a single paper have the option to include a second paper at the standard application fee.

GATE 2024 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

GATE New Paper Combination Announcement 

The officials tweeted, “We have opened up several new two-paper combinations in addition to the previously announced combinations (during the regular/extended registration periods).” Check tweet below: 

How to add the new two-paper combination for GATE 2024 Exam? 

Candidates can add a new second paper at the regular application fee (applicable to those who had registered for only one paper). They can also change the second paper at no extra cost (applicable to those who already had registered for two papers). To exercise their choice, they need to login to GOAPS: goaps.iisc.ac.in. They must know that the option can be exercised only once for each applicable till November 17, 2023. 

GATE New Two Paper Combinations 2024 

Candidates can go through the table to know the new paper combinations 2024: 

Code of the First Paper

Codes of the Second Paper

Code of the First Paper

Codes of the Second Paper

AE

DA

GG

AR, MN, XE

AG

XE

IN

DA

AR

GG, XE

MA

EY

BM

DA, EC, EE, XE

ME

  

BT

CH, ES, EY

MN

GE, GG

CE

DA

MT

PI

CH

BT, CY, XL

NM

XE

CS

XE

PE

XE

CY

CH

PH

XL

DA

AE, BM, CE, IN

PI

MT

EC

BM

ST

  

EE

BM, XL

TF

XE

ES

BT

XE

AG, AR, BM, CS, GE, GG, NM, PE, TF

EY

BT, MA

XH

  

GE

MN, XE

XL

CH, EE, PH

GATE 2024 Application Correction Facility 

As per the revised dates announced, candidates can make corrections in the GATE application form including in fields like names, dates of birth, exam centres, gender, categories and details of parents between November 18 and 24, 2023. They have to login by using their registered email ID and password. As per the GATE 2024 schedule, admit cards are slated for issuance on January 3, 2024. IISc, Bangalore will conduct GATE ON February 3, 4, 10, and 11 IN computer-based mode. 

Also Read: IIT Bombay Commemorates National Education Day, Paying Tribute to India’s First Education Minister
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023