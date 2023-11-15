GATE 2024: IISc Introduces New Two-Paper Combinations, Check Codes Here, Register Till November 17

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has introduced additional new two-paper combinations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can either add a new second paper or change their existing choice. This option is available during both the regular and extended GATE 2024 registration periods.

Candidates can make these changes in their GATE 2024 paper combination until November 17. The modifications can be made online at the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in. Also, those who initially registered for a single paper have the option to include a second paper at the standard application fee.

GATE New Paper Combination Announcement

The officials tweeted, “We have opened up several new two-paper combinations in addition to the previously announced combinations (during the regular/extended registration periods).” Check tweet below:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: New two-paper combinations.



We have opened up several new two-paper combinations in addition to the previously announced combinations (during the regular/extended registration periods).



Please check: https://t.co/CT04NXaS8o for the new two-paper… — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) November 11, 2023

How to add the new two-paper combination for GATE 2024 Exam?

Candidates can add a new second paper at the regular application fee (applicable to those who had registered for only one paper). They can also change the second paper at no extra cost (applicable to those who already had registered for two papers). To exercise their choice, they need to login to GOAPS: goaps.iisc.ac.in. They must know that the option can be exercised only once for each applicable till November 17, 2023.

GATE New Two Paper Combinations 2024

Candidates can go through the table to know the new paper combinations 2024:

Code of the First Paper Codes of the Second Paper Code of the First Paper Codes of the Second Paper AE DA GG AR, MN, XE AG XE IN DA AR GG, XE MA EY BM DA, EC, EE, XE ME BT CH, ES, EY MN GE, GG CE DA MT PI CH BT, CY, XL NM XE CS XE PE XE CY CH PH XL DA AE, BM, CE, IN PI MT EC BM ST EE BM, XL TF XE ES BT XE AG, AR, BM, CS, GE, GG, NM, PE, TF EY BT, MA XH GE MN, XE XL CH, EE, PH

GATE 2024 Application Correction Facility

As per the revised dates announced, candidates can make corrections in the GATE application form including in fields like names, dates of birth, exam centres, gender, categories and details of parents between November 18 and 24, 2023. They have to login by using their registered email ID and password. As per the GATE 2024 schedule, admit cards are slated for issuance on January 3, 2024. IISc, Bangalore will conduct GATE ON February 3, 4, 10, and 11 IN computer-based mode.

