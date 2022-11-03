GIM Goa PGDM-HCM Application Process Commence, Apply at gim.ac.in

GIM Management Applications 2022: Goa Institute of Management has started the application process for the two-year Postgraduate Diploma programme in Management-Healthcare Management 2023. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the management programme can visit the official website of GIM goa to complete the application process.
As per the date provided, the last date for students to apply for the PGDM-HCM programme is November 15, 2022. Candidates before applying for the management programme are however advised to first read through the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications.
GIM Goa Management applications are available on the official website gim.ac.in. Along with the official link, candidates can also apply for the PGDM HCM programme through the direct link available here.
GIM PGDM-HCM Applications - Click Here
GIM PGDM-HCM Schedule
GIM PGDM-HCM applications for First Movers will close on November 15, 2022. The last date for all eligible candidates to apply for the PGDM-HCM programme is December 23, 2022. Candidates can check the complete application schedule here.
|
Event
|
Date
|
First Mover (All exams)
|
November 15, 2022
|
Early Bird (All exams)
|
December 6, 2022
|
CAT 2022 deadline
|
December 20, 2022
|
Achiever Round Deadline
|
December 23, 2022
|
Last Date
|
January 4, 2023
GIM PGDM-HCM Application Process
GIM PGDM-HCM applications process is conducted online. Interested candidates are required to first complete the registration process through the link which is available on the official website. Only after completing the registration process candidates will be able to fill the application form.
Step 1: Visit the GIM Goa official website
Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Now’
Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link given
Step 4: Complete the GIM PGDM-HCM application form
Step 5: Upload documents in the applications and submit the application fee
Step 6: Click on the final submission
