GIM Goa PGDM-HCM Application Process Commence, Apply at gim.ac.in

    Goa Institute of Management has started the application process for the management programmes. Candidates eligible to appear for the management programme can visit the official website of the institute to complete the application process.

    Updated: Nov 3, 2022 17:12 IST
    GIM Management Applications 2022: Goa Institute of Management has started the application process for the two-year Postgraduate Diploma programme in Management-Healthcare Management 2023. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the management programme can visit the official website of GIM goa to complete the application process.

    As per the date provided, the last date for students to apply for the PGDM-HCM programme is November 15, 2022. Candidates before applying for the management programme are however advised to first read through the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications. 

    GIM Goa Management applications are available on the official website gim.ac.in. Along with the official link, candidates can also apply for the PGDM HCM programme through the direct link available here. 

    GIM PGDM-HCM Applications - Click Here

    GIM PGDM-HCM Schedule

    GIM PGDM-HCM applications for First Movers will close on November 15, 2022. The last date for all eligible candidates to apply for the PGDM-HCM programme is December 23, 2022. Candidates can check the complete application schedule here.

    Event

    Date

    First Mover (All exams)

    November 15, 2022

    Early Bird (All exams)

    December 6, 2022

    CAT 2022 deadline

    December 20, 2022

    Achiever Round Deadline

    December 23, 2022

    Last Date

    January 4, 2023

    GIM PGDM-HCM Application Process

    GIM PGDM-HCM applications process is conducted online. Interested candidates are required to first complete the registration process through the link which is available on the official website. Only after completing the registration process candidates will be able to fill the application form.

    Step 1: Visit the GIM Goa official website

    Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Now’

    Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link given

    Step 4: Complete the GIM PGDM-HCM application form

    Step 5: Upload documents in the applications and submit the application fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission 

