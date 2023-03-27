Goa University MBA Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Apply Here

Goa University MBA Registration 2023: As per the latest updates, Goa University has extended the application deadline for the MBA Executive programme. Now, working professionals can apply for Goa University MBA Admissions 2023 till March 29, 2023. They can apply for the programme on the official website i.e. unigoa.ac.in. Earlier, the deadline for application submission was March 28, 2023.

Working professionals who enrol in this MBA programme can attend weekday classes after work without it interfering with their time with family on the weekends. Graduates of any subject with a minimum of two years of work experience may apply for admission to the MBA (Executive) programme. There are 38 seats available for the MBA programme at Goa University, which applicants should be aware of.

Goa University MBA Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for Goa University MBA Admission 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for Goa University MBA Admission 2023 till March 29, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. unigoa.ac.in

Step 2: Go to Admissions and click on MBA Executive Admission 2023

Step 3: Click on Apply and complete registration process

Step 4: Go to login and enter the registered details

Step 5: Fill out the Goa MBA Executive application form 2023

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the firm and take a printout

About Executive MBA Programme

The programme is specifically designed for working professionals. The official notification reads, “To provide an opportunity for continued education for people with work experience. Designed as a weekday programme, classes will be scheduled from 6.30 pm to 9.00 pm every Monday to Friday, enabling working people to spend quality time with their family during weekends.”

