GPAT 2023 Final Answer Key Released, Get Direct Link Here

GPAT 2023 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has released the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 final answer key. Students who have appeared for the GPAT 2023 exams can check the final answer key through the link provided on the official website. NTA recently announced the GPAT 2023 result on July 2, 2023.

Although the results have been announced, NTA has released the final answer key based on the suggestions given by students until June 3, 2023. According to the final answer key, two questions have been dropped from the May 22, shift 1 and shift 2 exams respectively.

The GPAT 2023 final answer key is available on the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in. The answer key has been released as a pdf document consisting of the question id and correct answer along with the date of the exam and shift. Candidates can also download the answer key through the direct link available below.

GPAT 2023 Final Answer Key - Click Here

How to Download GPAT 2023 Final Answer Key

The GPAT 2023 final answer key has been released on the official website by NTA. candidates can follow the steps given below to download the final answer key.

Step 1: Visit the NTA GPAT official website

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: The answer key pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the final answer key for further reference

GPAT 2023 Final Answer Key

As per the marking scheme, questions with multiple correct answers will be given marks. Candidates who have attempted the question with two options correctly will be awarded marks.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams on May 22, will be awarded full marks irrespective of whether they have attempted the dropped questions.

