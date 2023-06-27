GPAT Result 2023 to Release Shortly, Check Final Answer Key, Topper List Details Here

GPAT Result 2023 Date: The Graduate Aptitude Pharmacy Test (GPAT) result is expected to be declared shortly. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on May 22, 2023, will be able to check out the scorecard on the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in by entering the login credentials. According to the statistics, out of 53302 candidates who registered, a total of 50508 appeared in the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the GPAT answer key 2023 along with the results. Candidates must note that the answer key shall be final and cannot be challenged further. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M.Pharma programmes.

GPAT 2023 Important Dates

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates GPAT exam date 2023 May 22, 2023 GPAT 2023 Result July (tentative)

How to Check GPAT Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned instructions to access the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GPAT result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login information

Step 4: GPAT scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep a hard copy for future reference

GPAT Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Check out the mandatory information given on the scorecard below:

Candidate's name

Application number

Parents name

Category

Gender

Date of birth

Nationality

Maximum marks

Marks Obtained

NTA marks

All India Rank (AIR)

Scorecard Validity

Category-wise cut-off qualifying scores

GPAT Result 2023: Check Tie-breaking Rules Here

If more than one candidate secures similar marks, the following criteria will be used to break the tie-

The National Merit Ranking (All India Rank) will be determined on the basis of marks gained against the total marks.

In case two or more candidates secure the same score, they will be listed in ascending order according to their date of birth.

GPAT Scores 2023

NTA will release GPAT scores along with the results. These scores are calculated by the authorities keeping the final answer key in mind. Candidates must note that they will not get the option for rechecking or revaluation. GPAT 2023 result/scorecard have validity for 3 years. It benefits the candidates seeking Ph. D. and availing National Doctoral Scholarship.

How to Calculate GPAT Scores 2023?

The scores can be calculated based on the number of candidates who appeared in the exam with raw scores equal to less than a particular candidate divided by the total number of examinees. Check out the formula to calculate scores below:





GPAT Scores =





100 x Number of candidates who appeared in exam with raw marks equal to or less than the candidate The total number of candidates who appeared

Also Read: WBJEE Counselling 2023 Soon, Check Expected Date, Required Documents Here