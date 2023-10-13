  1. Home
  2. News
  3. GSEB 12th Exam 2024 Time Table Released, Check Science, General Stream Schedule Here

GSEB 12th Exam 2024 Time Table Released, Check Science, General Stream Schedule Here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the Gujarat board 12th science stream and general stream exam timetable. Candidates appearing for the exam in 2024 can check the complete schedule and session timing details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 13, 2023 13:28 IST
GSEB 12th Science General Stream Datesheet 2024 Released
GSEB 12th Science General Stream Datesheet 2024 Released

GSEB 12th Datesheet 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the timetable for the Class 12 board exam 2024. Candidates preparing to appear for the GSEB 12th exams can visit the official website of the Gujarat Board to check the class 12 exam datesheet. 

According to the timetable announced, the Gujarat 12th science stream exams will be conducted from March 11 to 22, 2024, while the general stream exams will be conducted until March 26, 2024The exams will be held in the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. 

The board has also released the schedule for the Gujarat class 12 practical exams. The practical exams for the Science stream Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will be conducted in February 2024. The marks of the students are to be submitted to the board by March 7, 2024. 

GSEB 12th Science Stream Datesheet 2024

Date

Subject

Time/ Session

March 11, 2024

Physics 

3 pm to 6:30 pm

March 13, 2024

Horticulture 

3 pm to 6:30 pm

March 15, 2024

Biology 

3 pm to 6:30 pm

March 18, 2024

Mathematics 

3 pm to 6:30 pm

March 20, 2024

English (First Language)

English (Second Language) 

3 pm to 6:30 pm

March 22, 2024

Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, Computer Education (theory) 

3 pm to 5:15 pm

GSEB 12th General Stream Timetable 2024

Date  Exam Time & Subject (10:30 am - 1:45 pm)

Exam Time & Subject (3:00 pm - 6:15 pm)

March 11, 2024

Sahkar Panchayat

Namanam muḷa tatvo

March 12, 2024

Geography

Secretariat Practices and Commerce

March 13, 2024

-

Economics

March 14, 2024

History

Statistics

March 15, 2024

 

Psychology

March 16, 2024

Agricultural education, Home Science, Textile Science, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science, Forestry and Herbology

Philosophy

March 18, 2024

Social Science

Business Administration

March 19, 2024

Music Theory

Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)
March 20, 2024 - Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)
March 21, 2024 -

First language – Gujarati/ Hindi/Marathi/ Urdu/ Sindhi/ English/ Tamil

March 21, 2024

-

Hindi (second language)

March 22, 2024

Drawing (Theoretical),  Drawing (Practical),  Healthcare, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware, Tourism and Hospitality

Computer Introduction

March 23, 2024

-

Sanskrit/ Persian/ Arabic/ Prakrit

March 26, 2024

Political Science

Sociology



Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023