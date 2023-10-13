GSEB 12th Exam 2024 Time Table Released, Check Science, General Stream Schedule Here

GSEB 12th Datesheet 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the timetable for the Class 12 board exam 2024. Candidates preparing to appear for the GSEB 12th exams can visit the official website of the Gujarat Board to check the class 12 exam datesheet.

According to the timetable announced, the Gujarat 12th science stream exams will be conducted from March 11 to 22, 2024, while the general stream exams will be conducted until March 26, 2024The exams will be held in the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

The board has also released the schedule for the Gujarat class 12 practical exams. The practical exams for the Science stream Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will be conducted in February 2024. The marks of the students are to be submitted to the board by March 7, 2024.

GSEB 12th Science Stream Datesheet 2024

Date Subject Time/ Session March 11, 2024 Physics 3 pm to 6:30 pm March 13, 2024 Horticulture 3 pm to 6:30 pm March 15, 2024 Biology 3 pm to 6:30 pm March 18, 2024 Mathematics 3 pm to 6:30 pm March 20, 2024 English (First Language) English (Second Language) 3 pm to 6:30 pm March 22, 2024 Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, Computer Education (theory) 3 pm to 5:15 pm

GSEB 12th General Stream Timetable 2024

Date Exam Time & Subject (10:30 am - 1:45 pm) Exam Time & Subject (3:00 pm - 6:15 pm) March 11, 2024 Sahkar Panchayat Namanam muḷa tatvo March 12, 2024 Geography Secretariat Practices and Commerce March 13, 2024 - Economics March 14, 2024 History Statistics March 15, 2024 Psychology March 16, 2024 Agricultural education, Home Science, Textile Science, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science, Forestry and Herbology Philosophy March 18, 2024 Social Science Business Administration March 19, 2024 Music Theory Gujarati (second language) / English (second language) March 20, 2024 - Gujarati (second language) / English (second language) March 21, 2024 - First language – Gujarati/ Hindi/Marathi/ Urdu/ Sindhi/ English/ Tamil March 21, 2024 - Hindi (second language) March 22, 2024 Drawing (Theoretical), Drawing (Practical), Healthcare, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware, Tourism and Hospitality Computer Introduction March 23, 2024 - Sanskrit/ Persian/ Arabic/ Prakrit March 26, 2024 Political Science Sociology





