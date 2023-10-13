GSEB 12th Exam 2024 Time Table Released, Check Science, General Stream Schedule Here

GSEB 12th Datesheet 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the timetable for the Class 12 board exam 2024. Candidates preparing to appear for the GSEB 12th exams can visit the official website of the Gujarat Board to check the class 12 exam datesheet.
According to the timetable announced, the Gujarat 12th science stream exams will be conducted from March 11 to 22, 2024, while the general stream exams will be conducted until March 26, 2024The exams will be held in the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.
The board has also released the schedule for the Gujarat class 12 practical exams. The practical exams for the Science stream Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will be conducted in February 2024. The marks of the students are to be submitted to the board by March 7, 2024.
GSEB 12th Science Stream Datesheet 2024
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Time/ Session
|
March 11, 2024
|
Physics
|
3 pm to 6:30 pm
|
March 13, 2024
|
Horticulture
|
3 pm to 6:30 pm
|
March 15, 2024
|
Biology
|
3 pm to 6:30 pm
|
March 18, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
3 pm to 6:30 pm
|
March 20, 2024
|
English (First Language)
English (Second Language)
|
3 pm to 6:30 pm
|
March 22, 2024
|
Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, Computer Education (theory)
|
3 pm to 5:15 pm
GSEB 12th General Stream Timetable 2024
|Date
|Exam Time & Subject (10:30 am - 1:45 pm)
|
Exam Time & Subject (3:00 pm - 6:15 pm)
|
March 11, 2024
|
Sahkar Panchayat
|
Namanam muḷa tatvo
|
March 12, 2024
|
Geography
|
Secretariat Practices and Commerce
|
March 13, 2024
|
-
|
Economics
|
March 14, 2024
|
History
|
Statistics
|
March 15, 2024
|
|
Psychology
|
March 16, 2024
|
Agricultural education, Home Science, Textile Science, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science, Forestry and Herbology
|
Philosophy
|
March 18, 2024
|
Social Science
|
Business Administration
|
March 19, 2024
|
Music Theory
|
Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)
|March 20, 2024
|-
|Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)
|March 21, 2024
|-
|
First language – Gujarati/ Hindi/Marathi/ Urdu/ Sindhi/ English/ Tamil
|
March 21, 2024
|
-
|
Hindi (second language)
|
March 22, 2024
|
Drawing (Theoretical), Drawing (Practical), Healthcare, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware, Tourism and Hospitality
|
Computer Introduction
|
March 23, 2024
|
-
|
Sanskrit/ Persian/ Arabic/ Prakrit
|
March 26, 2024
|
Political Science
|
Sociology