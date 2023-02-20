GSEB 12th Practical Exams Commence Today, Check Exam Day Instructions Here

GSEB 12th Exam 2023: Gujarat Secondary Education Board has commenced the Gujarat Class 12 Science stream practical examinations from today - February 20, 2023. According to the practical exam schedule, GSEB HSC Science stream practical exam will be conducted from February 20 to 28, 2023 across the various schools in the state.

Candidates attending the Gujarat Board 12th Science stream practical examination must make sure that they carry their admit card with them to the exam centre. Gujarat board has issued the Class 13 admit card and students can collect the same through their respective schools.

Gujarat Board will be conducting the class 12 examination from March 14 to 29, 2023 for the General and vocational stream students whole the Class 12 Science stream exams will be conducted from March 14 to 25, 2023.

Details given on the GSEB 12th Admit Card

The GSEB Class 12 Exam admit card will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time to exam centre

Instructions for candidates

GSEB 12th Practical Exam - Important Guidelines

The Gujarat Board 12th Practical exams will be conducted in the respective schools.

Candidates appearing for the GSEB 12th Practical exams must make sure that they carry their exam hall ticket with them

Students are also advised to read the exam hall atleast an hour before the commencement of the exams.

The GSEB 12th practical exams will be conducted as per the schedule set by the respective schools.

Students caught cheating during the exams will not be allowed to appear for further exams.

