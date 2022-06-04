GSEB SSC 10th Result 2022 Date and Time (Confirmed): Gujarat Board Class 10 Result To Be Declared on 6 June at gseb.org

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2022 Gujarat Board Class 10 Result Date: On 6th June, GSEB SSC Result 2022 for Class 10 students will be declared by the Gujarat Board. As per the latest update, the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has confirmed that the Gujarat Class 10 Results 2022 for Madhyamik students will be declared on Monday morning, at 8 AM. Following the norm, the GSEB Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared online first on the official website - gseb.org. In addition to this, students will also get a direct link to check the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 online via the official website below, using which they will get priority access to GSEB SSC Results. In the meanwhile, students can also click on the link provided below to register themselves to receive regular news and updates related to GSEB SSC Result 2022.

ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડનું ધોરણ-૧૦ અને સંસ્કૃત પ્રથમાનું માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨ ની પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ તારીખ ૦૬/૦૬/૨૦૨૨ ના રોજ સવારે ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) June 3, 2022

10 Lakh Students to Get Gujarat Class 10 Result 2022

According to the details shared by the Gujarat Board, a total of 9.72 lakh students have registered and appeared for the GSEB SSC Exam 2022 held in March. The Gujarat Board 10th Exam 2022 was held from 28th March 2022 until 9th April 2022. For the 2022 session, the number of students who appeared for the SSC exam has seen a drastic fall from 14.03 lakh last year to 9.72 lakh. However, despite the fall in the Class 10 student numbers, the board has had to manage a very extensive exercise to complete the evaluation process. The declaration of Gujarat Class 10 Results 2022 comes following an extensive evaluation process which included checking of answer sheets and collection of marks and processing of result data. Now with the checking completed, GSEB SSC Result 2022 will be declared on 6th June at gseb.org.

Where and How to Check Gujarat SSC Result 2022 online?

Like every year, the GSEB Board will declare the Gujarat Class 10 Result 2022 for SSC Exam on 6th June in online mode. The GSEB Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared in the form of a digital scorecard which will be made available to the students via the official website - gseb.org. To check and access their results on the website, students will be required to provide their Seat Numbers which are available in their hall tickets. Upon submission of the seat number, students will be presented with a statement of marks or subject-wise marks memo along with grades secured by them in each of the subjects. The digital scorecard of GSEB 10th Result 2022 will also contain the overall marks and grades of the students. After checking all the details online, students can download the Gujarat SSC result 2022 scorecard on their device or mobile phone in softcopy format. Alternatively, they can also take a printout of the same for future reference.

