Gujarat PGCET 2023 Dates Released, Check ME, MTech Complete Schedule Here

Gujarat PGCET 2023 Dates: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has released the complete schedule for Gujarat PGCET 2023 for admission to ME, MTech, MPharm programmes. As per the official schedule, the registration process for ME, MTech will start today at 2.00 PM. Whereas, MPharm applications will commence on July 1, 2023. Eligible candidates can register on the official website: gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the last date to apply for ME/MTech courses is July 7, 2023. Whereas, registrations for MPharm courses will end on July 9, 2023. The admission committee will conduct Gujarat PGCET 2023 for different disciplines for Non-GATE/Non-GPAT candidates on July 15 and 16, 2023.

Gujarat PGCET 2023 Dates- Click Here (PDF file)

Gujarat PGCET 2023 Schedule

The entire schedule for Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test is given below:

Particulars Dates Online registration, uploading of requisite documents and payment of registration fee June 28 for ME, MTEch courses July 1 for MPharm Deadline for online registration, uploading of documents, and payment of registration fee July 7 for ME, MTech July 9 for MPharm Gujarat PGCET 2023 for different disciplines for non GATE, or non-GPAT candidates July 15 and July 16 Last date of Submission/uploading of Pending documents (if any) July 25, 2023 Release of provisional merit list July 27, 2023 Choice filling schedule for mock (trial) round July 28 to July 30 Mock (trial) round result August 2, 2023 Filling and alteration of choices by the candidates for Actual Admission Round-1 August 2 to August 4 Release of Allotment List for Round-1 August 8, 2023 Deposition of token tuition fees through onlinepayment August 8 to August 10 Beginning of Academic Term August 10, 2023 Online cancellation of admission August 8 to August 10 Display of vacant seats after Round- 1 August 14, 2023 Consent for reshuffling or upgradation and choice filling for actual admission Round-2 August 14 to August 16 Declaration of result of actual admission Round-2(reshuffling/ upgradation round) August 19, 2023 Deposition of token tuition fees by online payment after actual admission Round-2 in case of any change in course or Institute. August 19 to August 21 Online cancellation of admission after round-2 August 19 to August 21 Display of vacancy after cancellation August 24, 2023



Also Read: Assam UG Admission 2023: Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Here





