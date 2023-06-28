  1. Home
Gujarat PGCET 2023 Dates Released, Check ME, MTech Complete Schedule Here

Gujarat PGCET 2023 dates are out now. The registration process for ME and MTech courses will start on June 28, 2023, and the last date to apply is July 7, 2023. Registrations for MPharm courses will commence on July 1, 2023, and end on July 9, 2023. 

Updated: Jun 28, 2023 14:19 IST
Gujarat PGCET 2023 Dates: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has released the complete schedule for Gujarat PGCET 2023 for admission to ME, MTech, MPharm programmes. As per the official schedule, the registration process for ME, MTech will start today at 2.00 PM. Whereas, MPharm applications will commence on July 1, 2023. Eligible candidates can register on the official website: gujacpc.admissions.nic.in. 

According to the schedule, the last date to apply for ME/MTech courses is July 7, 2023. Whereas,  registrations for MPharm courses will end on July 9, 2023. The admission committee will conduct Gujarat PGCET 2023 for different disciplines for Non-GATE/Non-GPAT candidates on July 15 and 16, 2023.

Gujarat PGCET 2023 Dates- Click Here (PDF file)

Gujarat PGCET 2023 Schedule

The entire schedule for Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test is given below:

Particulars

Dates

Online registration, uploading of requisite documents and payment of registration fee

June 28 for ME, MTEch courses

July 1 for MPharm

Deadline for online registration, uploading of documents, and payment of registration fee

July 7 for ME, MTech

July 9 for MPharm

Gujarat PGCET 2023 for different disciplines for non GATE, or non-GPAT candidates

July 15 and July 16

Last date of Submission/uploading of Pending documents (if any)

July 25, 2023

Release of provisional merit list

July 27, 2023

Choice filling schedule for mock (trial) round

July 28 to July 30

Mock (trial) round result

August 2, 2023

Filling and alteration of choices by the candidates for Actual Admission Round-1

August 2 to August 4

Release of Allotment List for Round-1

August 8, 2023

Deposition of token tuition fees through onlinepayment

August 8 to August 10

Beginning of Academic Term

August 10, 2023

Online cancellation of admission

August 8 to August 10

Display of vacant seats after Round- 1

August 14, 2023

Consent for reshuffling or upgradation and choice filling for actual admission Round-2

August 14 to August 16

Declaration of result of actual admission Round-2(reshuffling/ upgradation round)

August 19, 2023

Deposition of token tuition fees by online payment after actual admission Round-2 in case of any change in course or Institute.

August 19 to August 21

Online cancellation of admission after round-2

August 19 to August 21

Display of vacancy after cancellation

August 24, 2023


