GUJCET 2022 Exam Today, Know Exam-Day Guidelines and SOPs for Candidates Here

GUJCET 2022 Exam Day Guidelines: Today is the D-day for nearly 2 lakh candidates registered for GUJCET 2022 entrance exam. On 18th April 2022, the Gujarat Board, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), will hold the GUJCET 2022 state-level entrance exam. With the exam scheduled to be held today at designated exam centres, the Gujarat Board has issued a dedicated list of COVID-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions and SOPs that are to be followed by the candidates. To help candidates get a quick reference about the same, a quick guide is provided below:

Admit Cards Mandatory: GUJCET 2022 is being held at designated exam centres. Therefore, admit cards are mandatory for candidates to get entry into the exam hall. In case, any candidate is yet to download their GUJCET Admit Card 2022 or has misplaced it, they can re-download it from the official website gujcet.gseb.org.

ID Proof: Along with the GUJCET 2022 admit cards, candidates will also be required to carry their ID proofs. The details provided on the hall tickets will be verified against Govt Issued ID Cards by the exam invigilators.

Exam Format and Pattern: GUJCET 2022 exam will be held in different sessions by the exam authority. Each session will consist of 120 MCQs from three key sections - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates will be provided a total of 3 hours to attempt the exam paper.

COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour: All candidates appearing for GUJCET 2022 exam are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour at all times. This includes the mandatory wearing of face masks while at the exam centre, following social distancing guidelines and carrying hand sanitisers to the hall. In addition to this, students are also advised not to sit or stand in groups at the exam centre.

No Electronic Devices Allowed: Candidates should note that they are not allowed to carry any type of electronic device, including smartphones, feature phones, smartwatches or Bluetooth or regular headphones with them in the exam centre.

Reporting time: Candidates are advised to report at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the examination and find their exam hall in time before the start of the exam.

GUJCET 2022 Exam will be held in multiple sessions starting from 10 AM in the morning. Following the completion of the exam today, the Gujarat Board will take around a month’s time to declare the GUJCET 2022 results on its website gujcet.gseb.org.

