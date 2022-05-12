GUJCET 2022 Result Declared: Check Result Statistics and Direct Link Here

GUJCET 2022 Result: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the GUJCET 2022 Results on the official website. Students who have appeared for the Gujarat CET 2022 Exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results. According to the statistics provided by the board, close to 1.13 Lakh (1,13,202) students have qualified the GUJCET 2022 Examinations.

Along with the GUJCET 2022 Results, the board simultaneously announced the Gujarat Board Science stream Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the GUJCET 2022 exams can check their results by entering the Six Digit Seat Number in the result link provided. Students can also go through the steps provided below to check their results.

Steps to check GUJCET 2022 Results

Gujarat CET 2022 Results were announced at 10 AM today. To check the Gujarat CET 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the GUJCET 2022 Registration/ Seat Number in the link provided. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the GUJCET 2022 Results.

Step 1: Candidates can first visit the official website - .gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the GUJCET 2022 Result link provided

Step 3: Select ‘E’ from the Drop Down box and enter the 6 Digit Seat Number in the link

Step 4: The GUJCET 2022 Results will be displayed

Step 5 Download the GUJCET 2022 Results for further reference

