Haryana Board Re-exam 2023 for Class 10, 12 Today, Check Important Instructions Here

Haryana Board Re-exam 2023: As per the latest updates, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will conduct the Class 10, 12 re-exam for cancelled exams today. The authorities cancelled the Haryana Board 10, 12 Exams 2023 due to the use of unfair means in several locations. The re-exam is scheduled to be held between 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm today. Previously, the exams were scheduled to end on March 28, 2023.

As per the media reports, a total of 4, 518 are going to appear in Haryana Board Class 10th exam 2023. Whereas, 2, 612 students will be appearing in Haryana Board Class 12th exams. The authorities will conduct the re-exam of cancelled subjects- Hindi, drawing, physical education, Sanskrit, Urdu, music, English, and mathematics today. Students can check out the exam day guidelines here.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Re-exam 2023 Guidelines

Students who are going to appear in the Haryana Board re-exam for Class 10, 12 classes. The exam was previously cancelled due to the use of unfair means. Thus, students are required to strictly abide by the exam day guidelines. They can check out the list of important protocols to be followed here-

Students are required to carry Haryana Board 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall

They are advised to reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the exam commences

Students must wear school uniforms to appear in the Haryana Board Re-exams 2023

Students can not leave the exam hall until the exam gets over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator

Students are prohibited from carrying any sort of electronic items such as calculators, smart watches, etc

Students are not allowed to talk to each other while the exam is still going on

Those who fail to adhere to the exam day guidelines will be debarred from giving the Haryana Board re-exams 2023

Also Read: Bihar 12th Result 2023: Answer Sheet Scrutiny Applications Close Today, Get Direct Link Here