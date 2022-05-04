Haryana School Students of Class 10 and 12 to get Free Tablets from Govt Tomorrow, Get Details Here

Haryana Govt to Distribute Free Tablets: There is some good news for Class 10 and Class 12 Students of Haryana Board. According to the official notice, the Haryana State Government is expected to start the distribution of Free Tablets among the High School and Senior Secondary School students from tomorrow. The distribution of free tablets among Class 10 and Class 12 students of Haryana Board comes as part of the state govt’s initiative to provide more personalised and adaptive learning to the school students in their key formative years. Along with the tablets, students will also be provide 2GB free internet data as well. The tablet distribution is being under the scheme of 'e-learning--Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules'.

Free Tablets to be Loaded with Academic Content

The news about distribution of Free Tablets among the Haryana Board Students was confirmed by the state government through an official notification. The circular read "Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' campaign under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister, Haryana, the government is going to provide tablets and free data to 5 lakh students studying in government schools.” As part of this initiative, the Free Tablets being distributed among the students will be pre-loaded with Academic Content along with personalised and adaptive learning software.

Haryana CM Khattar to Grace Distribution Ceremony

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will grace the distribution ceremony for the Free Tablet Distribution among the school students. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on 5th May at the Tagore Auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak. At the ceremony, Free Tablet Distribution drive will be carried out among the students of government schools of Rohtak city. Simultaneously, tablet distribution functions will also be held at 119 blocks across the state; where MPs, MLAs, other guests, along with deputy commissioners and district administration will carry out the drive. Along with students, all 33,000 PGTs (Postgraduate Trained Teachers) teaching these classes will also be given free tablets.

