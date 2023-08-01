HBSE 10th Compartment, DElED Exams Postponed Amid Violence, New Schedule Shortly

HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education has deferred the Class 10 compartment exams 2023 and the DElEd exam 2023 for the first year, reappear, and special chance, which was scheduled for today, August 1, and tomorrow, August 2. The exams have been postponed due to the recent violence in Nuh.

As per the previous schedule, the HBSE board exams 2023 for 10th improvement, compartment, additional, and special chance exams were scheduled for English today, and for Hindi tomorrow. The DElEd exam was scheduled for tomorrow, August 2.

Haryana Board to Announce New HBSE 10th Compartment, DElED Exam Dates Soon

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has postponed the HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023 for English and Hindi exams and DElEd (regular/re-appear/mercy chance) examinations scheduled for August 1 and 2 across the state. The decision was made due to the present situation in the state, which includes Section-144 and curfew in some districts.

The HBSE chairman, VP Yadav, said that the next date of the postponed exams will be announced soon. He urged the concerned candidates to visit the official website of the board from time to time for updates.

The HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023 and DElEd exams commenced on July 27. As per the datesheets, DElEd exams are scheduled to end on August 22 while Class 10 improvement exams 2023 will continue till August 4.

