HBSE Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Registrations from Tomorrow, Apply at bseh.org.in

BSEH 10th 12th Registration 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has released the notification for the registrations to class 10 and 12 examinations 2023. As per the dates announced, the registration process will begin on November 2, 2022, through the link which will be available on the official website. Students who will be appearing for the Haryana Board 10th and 12th exams in 2023 can visit the official website of the BSEH for further details on the registration process.

Haryana Board is set to conduct the Class 10 and 12 board examinations is March 2023. As per the schedule provided in the official notification, the HBSE class 10 and 12 registration window without a late fee will be open until November 21, 2022. Further on, a late fee from Rs.100 to Rs. 1000 will be applicable for late applications until December 12, 2022.

BSEH 10th 12th Registration 2023 Official notification - Click Here

Schedule with Late Fee



Steps to Register for BSEH 10th and 12th Exam 2023

The Haryana Board 10th and 12th Exam Registration link 2023 will be available on the official website of the board from tomorrow - November 2, 2022. To register for the 2023 board exams candidates need to visit the board website and enter the required details or follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the HBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the class 10 and 12 Exam 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details in the registration link

Step 4: Submit the registration fee through the payment gateway link

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

Registration: Points to Remember

When entering the details in the BSEH Class 10 and 12 Registration link, candidates are required to affix the latest photograph to the school uniform. When entering the details in the registration link students must make sure that all the details and entered correctly. It must also be noted that photo or signature errors will not be corrected after the dates are set by the board and no applications will be accepted after the scheduled last date.

Late fee for Applications after November 21, 2022

According to the notification released, candidates submitting the registrations after November 21, 2022, will be required to submit a late fee. As per the dates provided, a late fee of Rs.100 will be applicable for students submitting the applications between November 22 to 28, 2022. Similarly, a late fee of Rs. 300 will be applicable for students completing the registrations between November 29 to December 5, 2022. And a late fee of Rs. 1000 will be applicable for registrations submitted between December 6 to 12, 2022.

Also Read: NIFT 2023 Registration Starts at nift.ac.in, Apply for BDes, MDes Till 31 Dec Here