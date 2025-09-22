Himachal Pradesh Schools to Switch to CBSE Curriculum, Move in Phases with 100 Schools

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced that 100 government senior secondary schools in the state will be affiliated to the CBSE board from the next academic session. As per reports, this will be implemented in phases, the first of which will cover 100 schools.

According to reports, each assembly constituency will have atleast one CBSE-affiliated government school, ensuring equitable access to quality education under the CBSE system.

Healthy Competition Among Schools

The state government believes that the introduction of the CBSE curriculum will bring healthy competition between schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and the CBSE schools. The move will motivate both students and teachers to perform better academically.

Officials also highlighted that the CBSE curriculum is a benchmark and widely recognised with respect to national-level competitive exams. The move will strengthen the academic competitiveness of the students and open up better opportunities for higher education and professional careers.