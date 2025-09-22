Himachal Pradesh Schools to Switch to CBSE Curriculum, Move in Phases with 100 Schools

Key Points
- Schools in Himachal Pradesh to Switch to CBSE in phases
- First phase to have 100 schools in the next academic session
- Each assembly constituency will have atleast one CBSE-affiliated government school
The Himachal Pradesh government has announced that 100 government senior secondary schools in the state will be affiliated to the CBSE board from the next academic session. As per reports, this will be implemented in phases, the first of which will cover 100 schools.
According to reports, each assembly constituency will have atleast one CBSE-affiliated government school, ensuring equitable access to quality education under the CBSE system.
Healthy Competition Among Schools
The state government believes that the introduction of the CBSE curriculum will bring healthy competition between schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and the CBSE schools. The move will motivate both students and teachers to perform better academically.
Officials also highlighted that the CBSE curriculum is a benchmark and widely recognised with respect to national-level competitive exams. The move will strengthen the academic competitiveness of the students and open up better opportunities for higher education and professional careers.
Incentives for Staff Members
To implement the initiative, the government will create a separate sub-cadre for CBSE schools. All existing government reachers will be given the option to join the sub-cadre. Recruitment of principals, teaching and non-teaching staff will be based on merit, considering the academic performance, involvement in co-curricular activities and other relevant criteria.
The state government also plans to introduce a performance-based incentive scheme for staff members in these schools. Staff will be provided with both monetary and non-monetary incentives to motivate teachers and support the staff to deliver high-quality education.
CBSE-affiliated government schools will operate as day-boarding institutions focusing on the all-round-development of students. The curriculum will be complemented by nutrition, sports, arts, Vocational skills, remedial teaching, counselling, career guidance, mentoring and coaching.
Related Stories
Additional posts will also be created wherever necessary to ensure the smooth implementation of the CBSE model. This will strengthen the educational and administrative infrastructure of the newly affiliated schools.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation