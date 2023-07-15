CUET UG Result 2023 Declared; Check How to Calculate Percentile, NTA CUET Scores Here

CUET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG result 2023 today: July 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering the login information: application number and date of birth. Check out the steps to calculate percentile in CUET here.

According to the official data, NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test (UG) - 2023 (CUET-UG) in computer-based test (CBT) mode for over 1.5 million unique registered candidates. The candidates selected over 6.4 million test papers and applied for over 48,000 different subject combinations at 250 participating universities, institutions, and organizations for the academic year 2023-2024.

CUET UG Result 2023: How to Calculate NTA CUET Scores?

The CUET result 2023 will be prepared by the National Testing Agency using the "Equipercentile method." This method will be utilized to normalize the raw scores of each candidate in every subject. In cases where the CUET exam is conducted in multiple shifts for a particular subject, the raw marks will be converted into normalized marks on a standardized scale.

CUET UG Result 2023: To understand how CUET UG scores 2023 are calculated, candidates can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Converting raw scores to CUET percentile scores

The first step involves converting raw scores into CUET percentile scores. This is done to normalize the marks obtained by candidates who appeared for the exam in different sessions for a specific subject. Each group of students from each shift will have their percentile calculated based on their raw scores, using a formula specifically designed for CUET percentile scores.

Percentile Score= No. of Candidates appeared from the session With raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than T Score Total Number of Candidates Appeared in Session

Step 2: Sorting CUET percentiles in descending order

Consider six students named Stu1, Stu2, Stu3, Stu4, Stu5, and Stu6. Among them, Stu2, Stu4, and Stu6 took the test in shift-1, while Stu1, Stu3, and Stu5 took it in shift-2, all in the same subject. The raw marks obtained by these students are used to calculate the percentiles (PStu1, PStu2, PStu3, PStu4, PStu5, PStu6) for the given subject. These percentiles are then arranged in descending order. The corresponding raw marks (RMStu1, RMStu2, RMStu3, RMStu4, RMStu5, RMStu6) from each shift are also recorded.

Step 3: Determining marks through linear interpolation

Linear interpolation is employed to estimate the missing marks for students who were absent in one shift but appeared in the other shift. If some students (Stu2, Stu4, Stu6) attended shift-1 but not shift-2, their raw marks in shift-2 will be missing. Similarly, for students (Stu1, Stu3, Stu5) who appeared in shift-2, their marks in shift-1 will be absent. Using the interpolation method, the missing marks for each candidate in each shift can be calculated.

Step 4: Computing normalized marks on a standardized scale

After arranging the percentile scores in descending order, including both raw and interpolated marks for each shift, the next step is to calculate the normalized marks. The raw marks are taken from the shift in which the student took the written test, while the interpolated marks are estimated for the other shift when the student did not have the opportunity to take the test in the same subject again. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will compute the average of the actual raw marks in one shift and the marks obtained through interpolation in the other shift for each student. These average scores will serve as the normalized marks on a standardized scale.

