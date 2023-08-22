HP NEET UG Merit List 2023 Released at amruhp.ac.in; Get Final Allotment PDF Here

HP NEET UG Merit List 2023: Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER) Shimla has released the NEET UG 2023 counselling overall final merit list and final category-wise quota-wise merit list for round 2 today: August 22, 2023. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check out the seat allotment result on the official website: amruhp.ac.in.

Students can fill in the choices of course/college after payment of the prescribed fee as mentioned in the prospectus from August 22 to 24, 2023. All the willing applicants of HP Quota and NRI Sponsored will be allowed to fill choices of Management Quota seats also.

HP NEET UG Merit List 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link for merit lists is given below:

Final Overall Merit list for MBBS/BDS (Round 2) Click Here Final Category-wise Quotawise Merit for MBBS/BDS (Round 2) Click Here

How to Download HP NEET UG Merit List 2023?

Candidates can check out the following steps to access the merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest notifications section

Step 3: Click on the preferred merit list link

Step 4: The final list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned on HP NEET UG Merit List 2023

Check out the important information below:

Category Merit No.

Overall Merit No

Application No

NEET ROLL No.

First Name

Admission Quota

Category Reservation

MBBS All India Merit Rank

NEET Score

Backward Area candidates

Defence Priority

Defence Priority Name

NRI Sponsored Applicant

