HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: Here’s Latest Update about HP Board Class 10 Results from HPBOSE Officials

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: With nearly 1.1 lakh students awaiting their HP Board Class 10 Result 2022, some announcement regarding the HPBOSE Matric Result 2022 Date is expected soon. While students have been waiting with anticipation for an update regarding the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Date and Time, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education - HPBOSE Officials have been completely silent on the matter. Owing to the lack of any clear information from the HP Board, rumours and speculations about HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Declaration Date have been doing the rounds. While we await an official update from HPBOSE officials, students should know that as and when HP Board Class 10 Results 2022 are announced, they will be first made available to the students on this page of jagranjosh.com and on the official website hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 NOT Tomorrow

In the absence of any information or clarification from the HPBOSE regarding the HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Date, rumours have been circulating about the expected date for the same. Some of these rumours have also claimed that HP Board Matric Results 2022 will be declared tomorrow - 27th June, Monday. However, the same has been denied by HP Board’s senior officials. As per a media report, HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni has issued a statement saying that HP Board Matric Results 2022 will not be declared on Monday. The announcement comes as a major relief for thousands of students who have been patiently waiting for their Matric Results to be announced soon.

When will HPBOSE declare HP Board Class 10 Results 2022?

Along with confirming that HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 will not be declared on Monday, HPBOSE Chairman also hinted at a possible date for the announcement of the results. Speaking to the media agency, Mr Soni said there had been a slight delay in the declaration of HPBOSE Matric Result 2022 due to some last-minute pending work. Giving a tentative date, he said that the 10th Result 2022 HPBOSE will be declared by 30th June 2022. He also suggested that the exact date for the declaration of HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be notified by the board ahead of time so that there is no panic or fear among the students.

