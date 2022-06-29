HPBOSE 10th Toppers List 2022: Priyanka and Devangi Top in HP Board Matric Results, 87.5 Percent Students Pass

HP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced HP board Class 10 result 2022 today. This year, the overall pass percentage in HP Board class 10th result has been recorded at 87.5%. In the top 10 ranks, there are 67 girls and 11 are boys. A total of 90375 students appeared for the HP board 10th exam this year, out of whom 78573 have passed, 9571 failed and 1409 have been placed in the compartment category.

Students will be able to check the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results on the board website - hpbose.org as well as on this page. To pass the Class 10 Himachal Pradesh board exams, the students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in practical and theory exams separately. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms.

HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Key Statistics

Overview Numbers Students Appeared 90375 Students Passed 78573 Students Failed 9571 Students with Compartmental Result 1409 Overall Pass Percentage 87.50%

HP Board Class 10 Result Toppers 2022

Rank Student Name Marks Pass Percentage Rank 1 PRIYANKA 693 99% Rank 2 DEVANGI SHARMA 693 99% Rank 3 ADITYA SANKHYAN 692 98.86% Rank 4 ANSHUL THAKUR 691 98.71% Rank 5 SIYA THAKUR 691 98.71% Rank 6 ANUSHKA RANA 690 98.57% Rank 7 DIKSHITA 689 98.43%

HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Previous Year's Statistics

Years No. of students who appeared for the exam Pass percentage 2021 1,31,902 99.7% 2020 1,04,336 68.11% 2019 111976 60.79 2018 109678 66.15 2017 124441 96.88

HP Board Class 10 Result 2020 Toppers List

Rank Topper's name Marks obtained 1 Kumari Tanu 691 2 Kshitij Sharma 690

What after HP Board Class 10 Result 2022?

After the declaration of HPBOSE 10th result 2022, students must download the digital marksheet from the official website for now. Later, they will have to visit their respective schools to get their HP Board class 10th original marksheets. Based on that students will get admission to further classes. Also, students who are not satisfied with marks can apply for re-evaluation or they can appear for compartmental exams. The date and complete details of these exams will be provided by the officials on the official website.

