    HPBOSE 10th Toppers List 2022: Priyanka and Devangi Top in HP Board Matric Results, 87.5 Percent Students Pass

    HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 (Announced): The Himachal Pradesh Board has announced the HP Board Class 10 result 2022 today at hpbose.org. Check HPBOSE 10th Result Pass Percentage, HP 10th Result statistics and Himachal Pradesh Result 2022 updates here.

    Updated: Jun 29, 2022 12:40 IST
    HPBOSE 10th Toppers List 2022

    HP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced HP board Class 10 result 2022 today. This year, the overall pass percentage in HP Board class 10th result has been recorded at 87.5%. In the top 10 ranks, there are 67 girls and 11 are boys. A total of 90375 students appeared for the HP board 10th exam this year, out of whom 78573 have passed, 9571 failed and 1409 have been placed in the compartment category. 

     

    Students will be able to check the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results on the board website - hpbose.org as well as on this page. To pass the Class 10 Himachal Pradesh board exams, the students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in practical and theory exams separately. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms. 

    HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Key Statistics 

    Overview 

    Numbers

    Students Appeared

    90375

    Students Passed

    78573

    Students Failed

    9571

    Students with Compartmental Result

    1409

    Overall Pass Percentage

    87.50%

    HP Board Class 10 Result Toppers 2022

    Rank

    Student Name

    Marks

    Pass Percentage

    Rank 1

    PRIYANKA

    693

    99%

    Rank 2

    DEVANGI SHARMA

    693

    99%

    Rank 3

    ADITYA SANKHYAN

    692

    98.86%

    Rank 4

    ANSHUL THAKUR

    691

    98.71%

    Rank 5

    SIYA THAKUR

    691

    98.71%

    Rank 6

    ANUSHKA RANA

    690

    98.57%

    Rank 7

    DIKSHITA

    689

    98.43%

     

    HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Previous Year's Statistics

    Years

    No. of students who appeared for the exam

    Pass percentage

    2021

    1,31,902

    99.7%

    2020

    1,04,336

    68.11%

    2019

    111976

    60.79

    2018

    109678

    66.15

    2017

    124441

    96.88

    HP Board Class 10 Result 2020 Toppers List

    Rank

    Topper's name

    Marks obtained

    1

    Kumari Tanu

    691

    2

    Kshitij Sharma

    690

    What after HP Board Class 10 Result 2022?

    After the declaration of HPBOSE 10th result 2022, students must download the digital marksheet from the official website for now. Later, they will have to visit their respective schools to get their HP Board class 10th original marksheets. Based on that students will get admission to further classes. Also, students who are not satisfied with marks can apply for re-evaluation or they can appear for compartmental exams. The date and complete details of these exams will be provided by the officials on the official website. 

