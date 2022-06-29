HPBOSE 10th Toppers List 2022: Priyanka and Devangi Top in HP Board Matric Results, 87.5 Percent Students Pass

HP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced HP board Class 10 result 2022 today. This year, the overall pass percentage in HP Board class 10th result has been recorded at 87.5%. In the top 10 ranks, there are 67 girls and 11 are boys. A total of 90375 students appeared for the HP board 10th exam this year, out of whom 78573 have passed, 9571 failed and 1409 have been placed in the compartment category.
Students will be able to check the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results on the board website - hpbose.org as well as on this page. To pass the Class 10 Himachal Pradesh board exams, the students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in practical and theory exams separately. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms.
Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)
HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 Announced, 87.5% Students Pass, Check Key Statistics Here! #hpbose pic.twitter.com/PveeVHcpe0— Sanjana Surbhi (@sanjana_surbhi) June 29, 2022
HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Key Statistics
|
Overview
|
Numbers
|
Students Appeared
|
90375
|
Students Passed
|
78573
|
Students Failed
|
9571
|
Students with Compartmental Result
|
1409
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
87.50%
HP Board Class 10 Result Toppers 2022
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Marks
|
Pass Percentage
|
Rank 1
|
PRIYANKA
|
693
|
99%
|
Rank 2
|
DEVANGI SHARMA
|
693
|
99%
|
Rank 3
|
ADITYA SANKHYAN
|
692
|
98.86%
|
Rank 4
|
ANSHUL THAKUR
|
691
|
98.71%
|
Rank 5
|
SIYA THAKUR
|
691
|
98.71%
|
Rank 6
|
ANUSHKA RANA
|
690
|
98.57%
|
Rank 7
|
DIKSHITA
|
689
|
98.43%
HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Previous Year's Statistics
|
Years
|
No. of students who appeared for the exam
|
Pass percentage
|
2021
|
1,31,902
|
99.7%
|
2020
|
1,04,336
|
68.11%
|
2019
|
111976
|
60.79
|
2018
|
109678
|
66.15
|
2017
|
124441
|
96.88
HP Board Class 10 Result 2020 Toppers List
|
Rank
|
Topper's name
|
Marks obtained
|
1
|
Kumari Tanu
|
691
|
2
|
Kshitij Sharma
|
690
What after HP Board Class 10 Result 2022?
After the declaration of HPBOSE 10th result 2022, students must download the digital marksheet from the official website for now. Later, they will have to visit their respective schools to get their HP Board class 10th original marksheets. Based on that students will get admission to further classes. Also, students who are not satisfied with marks can apply for re-evaluation or they can appear for compartmental exams. The date and complete details of these exams will be provided by the officials on the official website.
