    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Soon: Check Himachal Board Class 12 Result Date and Past Trends Here

    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 will be released on the official website -  hpbose.org. Students can check here the expected Himachal Pradesh 12th result date based on past trends here. Get details here 

    Published On: May 24, 2022 17:02 IST
    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the result of class 12th for term 2 soon. As of now, the HPBOSE 12th result date has not been released yet. However, going as per past trends, HPBOSE class 12th result is usually announced within 45-60 days after the exam gets over. Even the HP Board Term 1 results were announced in February, after the exams were concluded in December 2021.

    Going with this, it is expected that HP Board 12th result 2022 for term 2 will be released in June. However, official confirmation is still awaited. Once announced, the HPBSE class 12th result will be available on the official website - hpbose.org. Students will have to use their roll number in the login window to check and download HPBOSE 12th result. 

    Past Year's Trends of HPBOSE 12th Result Date 

    Here we have provided a table below where students can check the date of announcement of Himachal Board 12th result of the past years. It is expected that the result will be announced in the same pattern and with the help of past dates, students can get a tentative idea regarding the announcement of HPBOSE 12th result - 

    Years (HPBOSE 12th Result)

    Result Date

    2022 (Term 2 Result)

    First week of June 2022 (Expected)

    2022 (Term 1 Result)

    8th February 2022

    2021

    14th July 2021

    2020

    18th June 2020

    2019

    22nd April 2019

    2018

    24th April 2018

    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Analysis 

    Talking about the Himachal Board 12th exam date, from 2020 to 2018, the exam started in March and concluded by the end of the month. So, the past trends show that HPBOSE usually takes about 45 to 60 days to prepare and declare HP Board 12th results. However, in 2020 and 2021, there was a change in the announcement of results due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now since the situation has become better, HP Board conducted offline exams.

    HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Date 

    It is expected that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the HPBSE 12th result by June 2022. However, the officials are yet to confirm the date on the official website. Once it is announced, the same will be updated here on this page. Also, the online HP board result 2022 12th class will be provisional in nature. 

