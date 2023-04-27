HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Date Confirmed? Check When Will HP Board Class 12 Result for Term 2 Be Announced

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Date Confirmed?: As per some media reports, it is expected that the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 12th result by this week. However, as of now the officials have not confirmed the result date. In contrast with this, some national dailies have stated that HP board class 12th result will not be announced this week. An official confirmation is awaited for the same. The board concluded the term 2 exams on March 31, 2023. As per reports, over 1.3 lakh students have registered for class 12th board exams.

HPBOSE 12th term 1 exam were held from September 15 to October 6, 2022 and the result for it was declared on January 2, 2023. Last year, class 12th result was declared on June 18, 2022, for Arts, Science and Commerce. The officials released the date for the announcement of result on the same day. Therefore, this year too it can be expected that the board can follow the same pattern.

When Will HP Board Class 12 Result for Term 2 Be Announced?

If not this week, the class 12th result for HP Board can be announced in May. Going as per media reports, the paper evaluation is still ongoing. The final result is yet to be compiled. Students can go through the table to know the expected HPBOSE class 12th result date:

Events Dates HP board 12th result for term 2 Last week of April or May 2023 HPBOSE class 12th term 2 March 10 to 31, 2023

What is Minimum Qualifying Marks Required To Pass in HPBOSE 12th Result 2023?

Students who appeared for the class 12th exam have to secure the minimum passing marks set by the board. As per the prescribed marks, they have to obtain at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the exam of a specified subject. Apart from that, they need to get 33% marks in aggregate also to get a passing grade in class 12th. Further, those who fail to secure the qualifying marks will have to appear for the compartment exam or they can apply for re-evaluation.

Where To Check Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce and Science?

After the announcement of result, students can check their result online at the official website. HP Board class 12th result can be checked at hpbose.org. They need to use their roll number to check their marks. Apart from that, students can check their HP Board result for class 12th via SMS or they can also get their result from their respective schools.

