HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at admissions.hpushimla.in

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will declare the second round seat allotment results for the Bachelor of Education, BEd programme today: October 12, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in by entering the login details.

According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, after the result declaration, candidates who have been allotted seats have to report to the respective institute for document verification and pay the admission fee in online mode. They can check out the complete schedule here.

HPU BEd 2nd Round Counselling Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access allotment is given below:

HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Click Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events for the second round below:

Events Dates HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 October 12, 2023 Document Verification at allotted college and payment of online admission fee October 13 to 25, 2023

How to Check HPU BEd 2nd Round Counselling Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the following steps to access allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BEd online counselling page from the side menu

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 4: HPU BEd 2nd round counselling result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the allotment

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for HPU BEd Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out the mandatory files for verification below:

HPU B.Ed 2023 Admit card HPU B.Ed 2023 Rank card Class 10, 12 mark sheet Class 10, 12 certificate Mark sheets of all semesters of qualifying graduate degree Character certificate Caste certificate (if applicable) PwD certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: NMAT by GMAC Registration 2023 Ends Today, Check Exam Pattern, Steps To Register Here