HPU MAT Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link, Steps to Download PDF Here

HPU MAT Result 2023 has been released at hpuniv.ac.in. Those who appeared in the entrance exam must download result PDF on the official website. Get direct link here.

Updated: Jun 26, 2023 12:00 IST
HPU MAT Result 2023 Declared
HPU MAT Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh University has declared the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) results. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test conducted on June 20, 2023, can check out the HPU MAT results 2023 on the official website: hpuniv.ac.in by entering the login credentials. Check out the result PDF, and weightage of HPU MAT 2023 here.

HPU MAT Result 2023 carries the roll number and allotted marks to the candidates. There is a total of 120 seats in the MBA programme out of which 60 seats are under the subsidized category and 60 seats are under non -subsidized category. Meanwhile, the entrance exam will be given 50% weightage in the final selection of the candidate for admission to the MBA programme of Himachal Pradesh University Business School.

HPU MAT Entrance Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download scores is mentioned below:

HPU MAT Result 2023 Official Link

Click Here

How to Check HPU MAT Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the test must check out the result by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: hpuniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HPU MAT result 2023 link available

Step 3: The result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference

What After HPU MAT Result 2023?

After the declaration of HPU MAT results 2023, qualified candidates will have to appear for group discussions and personal interviews. After the final assessment, seats will be allotted to candidates. Overall, admission to the MBA programme is based on merit which comprises of Application Rating, Management Aptitude Test, GD, and Personal Interview. 

HPU MAT 2023 Overview

Exam name

Himachal Pradesh University Management Aptitude Test (HPU MAT)

Conducting Body

Himachal Pradesh University Business School (HPUBS)

Exam type

State-level

Exam category

Postgraduate (PG)

Frequency

Once a year

Mode of exam

Paper-based mode

Mode of result declaration

Online

Total seats

60

