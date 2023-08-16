HSBTE Results 2023 Announced for Diploma 6th Semester Exams; Get Direct Link Here

HSBTE Result 2023: Haryana State Board of Technical Education, HSBTE has declared the 6th-semester results for regular students of 3-year Diploma Courses for the July 2023 exam. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: hsbte.org.in. They have to enter the institute ID and password to access the scorecard.

The official notification reads, “The Provisional Diploma Result will be issued by Institutes to the eligible students whose earlier result of previous semesters is all clear and rechecking/re-evaluation in any subject has not been applied by student. The Re-evaluation/rechecking procedure for 6th-semester Diploma students will be activated only after declaration of complete HSBTE result, ‘’ it added.

The authorities further states, “no re-evaluation will be entertained by HSBTE till complete result of all semesters is declared. In case, where the student wants to apply for re-evaluation/rechecking, the provisional diploma result will not be issued to any student till the final result of re-evaluation/rechecking is declared by board.”

HSBTE Result 2023 Click Here

How to Check HSBTE Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: hsbtehry.com

Step 2: Submit the institute ID and password

Step 3: The HSBTE result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the same

Step 5: Take a printout for future references

Apart from this, the HSBTE reappear results of 6th-semester regular students are also available, provided their answer sheets are assessed at Technical Marking Centers (TMCs).

