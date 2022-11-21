ICAI CA December 2022 Exam From 16 Dec, Download CA Foundation Admit Card Soon at icai.org

ICAI CA Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA Foundation admit card 2022 for the December session soon. As per past trends, the ICAI CA admit card 2022 is released 15 to 20 days before the commencement of examination. Registered candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022 for December session at icai.org.

Candidates will be able to download the ICAI CA admit card 2022 for Foundation exam by using the login credentials at examination portal - eservices.icai.org. As per the released date, the CA Foundation December 2022 exams will be conducted from 16th to 20th December 2022 in offline mode in more than 290 exam centres across the country and around 6 overseas test centres.

How To Download ICAI CA Admit Card 2022 for December Session?

ICAI will not send any physical CA Foundation admit card for December session via post to any candidate. Therefore, they will have to download and take a printout of the admit card as soon as it is released by the examination authorities. Go through the steps to download ICAI CA Foundation admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official e-services portal of ICAI - eservices.icai.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link admit card for CA December Foundation 2022 exams.

3rd Step - in the login window - enter registration number and password.

4th Step - CA Foundation December 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Download and take a few printouts for the exam.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 for December Session?

As per the updates, the ICAI CA admit card for December session will likely to have the following details - name of the candidate, registration number, programme details, photograph and signature, exam venue, timings, day and date and shift. Candidates must go through all the details mentioned on the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 admit cards carefully. In case of any discrepancy they can contact the ICAI helpdesk.

